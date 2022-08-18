Read full article on original website
Related
Angelina Jolie Didn’t Want Biological Kids Until Brad Pitt Convinced Her They Wouldn’t Be a Threat
Angelina Jolie originally wasn’t sold on having biological children until Brad Pitt persuaded her that they wouldn’t threaten their adopted kids.
Shocking Photos Of Angelina Jolie's Alleged Bruises From Brad Pitt's Airplane Attack Leak As Actress Fights FBI Over Records
A series of photos showing Angelina Jolie bruised following her infamous 2016 airplane fight with then-husband Brad Pitt have leaked, Radar has learned. The photos were submitted by the actress to the FBI after they launched an investigation into the incident. In the snaps, Jolie can be seen with large bruises on her hand and elbow. Sources told Page Six Jolie handed over the photos along with handwritten notes from her children detailing the fight to investigators. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the then-couple were traveling from Nice, France, to the US when they started having a verbal altercation.Jolie claimed Pitt...
Angelina Jolie Allegedly Dumped By The Weeknd, Johnny Lee Miller; Here's The Truth
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara
She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
Shania Twain Still Doesn’t Know Brad Pitt 25 Years After ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’
Shania Twain didn't know Brad Pitt when she referenced him in a hit song. And she still hasn't met him years later. She tells the story of the name drop.
This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death
As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done
Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Daniel Craig Once Called Starring in Angelina Jolie’s ‘Tomb Raider’ the ‘Worst Mistake I’ve Made’
Daniel Craig once explained why he didn't enjoy making the film 'Tomb Raider,' and how he and Angelina Jolie paid for the film's quality.
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"
On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL・
thezoereport.com
Angelina Jolie’s Outfit For Her Daughter’s College Send-Off Event Was Made To Dance In
As summer creeps towards an end, celebrity parents and their children are beginning the process of heading back to school. For some parents, this means stocking up on school supplies and refreshing their wardrobes, while others are seeing their kids off to college. In the Jolie-Pitt household, it was the latter as Zahara (the ex-couple’s third-oldest child) was dropped off at Spelman College on August 1 by her mom. For the college send-off event, Angelina Jolie’s outfit was casual and functional, as it was likely that she spent the day helping her daughter move in.
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child
Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0