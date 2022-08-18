Read full article on original website
Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam
First responders rescue a woman kayaking on the Snake River Sunday afternoon. The post Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam appeared first on Local News 8.
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
Suspects on the loose after van damages property in Bonneville County neighborhood
IDAHO FALLS — Homeowners in a Bonneville County neighborhood woke up to tire tracks in yards, a broken fence, a torn down mailbox and broken electrical boxes after a van came crashing through. It happened early Monday morning in the Cornerstone Subdivision with most of the damage happening on...
Classes will dismiss early for one school Tuesday due to HVAC issue
IDAHO FALLS — School begins Tuesday for students in Idaho Falls School District 91 but it will be a short days for kids at Edgemont Elementary. Classes will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. due to an HVAC issue affecting the air conditioning system. Repairs should be completed Tuesday and Wednesday should be a regular school day, according to a district spokeswoman.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Fire burns room at Hilton Garden Inn
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Monday. We’ll bring you more details as they become available. We are on scene at the Hilton Garden Inn at 700 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. Call time 4:47 p.m. There was a fire on the fourth floor that is out now. There have been no injuries reported.
Idaho Falls D91 wades into record-setting bond campaign
IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Ed News) -— The Idaho Falls School District’s request for $250 million in new and upgraded facilities is “a lot to ask,” trustee Hillary Radcliffe admitted Wednesday. It’s a state record, in terms of school bond issues. But it’s also a longtime...
Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho
REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house. Officers arrived...
Idaho Falls Police Captain retires after 27 years of service
IDAHO FALLS — On Thursday, August 18, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a retirement ceremony honoring the career of Captain Bill Squires and wishing him well as he retires from the law enforcement profession. Captain Squires joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer...
Sunny and late storm chances
Clear after some fast storms last night accumulating rains of 0.20 inches in Blackfoot in the last 24 hours. Central mountain counties, Lemhi, Custer, Butte counties under a fire weather warning through 9pm tonight. Sunny in the valley and 91 degrees in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, light winds from southwest...
Shredding Events Scheduled in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
Join us August 30 and 31 and protect yourself from fraud and identity theft at these complimentary shredding events. Experts agree that shredding confidential documents is a good way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft. Please join us for these free shredding events in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. There is a 10-box limit and this service is provided for personal documents only.
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
Ted Dean Christensen
Ted Dean Christensen, 67, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away August 18, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. Ted Christensen was born to Joan and Percy Christensen on July 10,1955. He was one of five children. He grew up in Richmond, Hansen, and Pocatello, Idaho and graduated in 1973 from Hansen High School. He attended Idaho State University and received a bachelor’s degree in Business. He loved to spend time with his parents, siblings, and extended family. They were very important to him.
PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the selection of Kelly Dial as the Coordinator of Student Transportation, Jeff Corrington as a Transportation Supervisor and Samantha Steed as a Transportation Supervisor. The post PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff appeared first on Local News 8.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
The first car of new oats for 1922 shipped out of Idaho Falls on Aug. 18, fetching grower L.A. Hartert $1.20 per hundredweight, 45 cents more than he’d received the previous year. Meanwhile, local growers were saying they didn’t think the local potato crop would be as big as the 20,000 carloads predicted by the state. Mid-August temperatures were setting records this week in Bonneville County, with the temperature reaching 95 degrees on consecutive days.
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
Pocatello Police Department holding ribbon-cutting for new mobile command center
POCATELLO – Thanks to a large donation of over $400,000, the Pocatello Police Department was able to purchase a Mobile Command Center for the City of Pocatello. A mobile command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years. The department would like to recognize Operation Underground Railroad for its large donation.
Capt. Bill Squires retires from Idaho Falls Police Department
Capt. Bill Squires retired from the Idaho Falls Police Department effective Thursday after 27 years with the department. Squires first joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995. As captain, Squires oversaw the department's patrol officers.
