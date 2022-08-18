Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
New Farmer’s Market Headed to HWY 155 in Flint, TX
Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
These Texas cities had some of the worst traffic last year
Which Texas cities had the worst traffic last year?
dmagazine.com
Cuellar Family: Dallas’ Tex-Mex Pioneers
It all began in 1926 with Adelaida Cuellar’s authentic chili and tamales at the Kaufman County Fair. When she and her husband Marcario weren’t working their North Texas farm, she would earn extra cash by feeding fairgoers who flocked to her stand. The couple immigrated to Texas from Mexico in the early years of the 20th century, but needed more money than their small farm could produce. She soon became famous for her cooking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Chinese Buffet Restaurant in Tyler, TX Closed For Good
While I realize there was more than one Chinese buffet restaurant in Tyler, Texas when I heard people talking about Yami Buffet being closed in Tyler, Texas I had to investigate for myself. My wife and I had only visited Yami Buffet one time but we both enjoyed the food quality and variety, but we now know that the restaurant has closed down even if the reader board out front still says they are open.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Eggs Up Grill heads west
Eggs Up Grill is opening units quickly. It finished 2021 with 53 restaurants. It has 57 now and expects “just under 70” by the end of the year. Which makes its newest development deal even more notable. Ricky Richardson, the company’s CEO, said that it has signed an agreement with Alliance Food Group to open 30 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
klif.com
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
cw39.com
Report says this North Texas hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest. It’s one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore. It’s all due to the wonderful creation of beer and celebrating it together with merry times. Trips To Discover...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southlake Style
Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen Competes In Miss America
Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen went far at the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition last week. Competing against 51 other candidates in Dallas, J-Belle Kimbrell was named second runner-up and won $4,000 in prizes. Previously winning Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen over the summer as well as on-stage question and overall talent, the former Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen finished in the top three of the competition, beating competitors from states including Minnesota, New York and Arizona. J-Belle also made top ad sales with $1,000 and raised third runner-up for fundraising with $250, according to a media release.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: August 19-21
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, August 19. Jason Aldean: Rock N' Roll...
AccuWeather meteorologists put Dallas on alert for flooding rainfall
Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas as early as this weekend, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is...
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CW33 NewsFix
Be sure to eat at these restaurants with the best hash browns in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — The best side of all time goes to the starchy and ever-so-delicious potatoes. Whatever form you want it to take place, soft, hard, crispy, mushy, or velvety it’ll do just that for you. However, there’s a far superior form for breakfast time and that is...
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
3 Dallas, Texas Suburbs Known as H-E-B want a H-E-B
East Texans want an H-E-B. Sure, Lufkin and Carthage have one but the more modern H-E-B experience is what everyone is clamoring for here. Residents here believe that the addition of an H-E-B could breed some competition for powerhouse, and East Texas owned, grocery chain Brookshire's. This is a fun story, however, as the Dallas, Texas suburbs of Hurst, Euless and Bedford, otherwise known as H-E-B, is making a push to bring H-E-B into their area.
wbap.com
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents
(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
Honor a Local Fallen Hero, “Bustos” Hero Workout in Tyler, Texas
It’s difficult to comprehend what happened to Deputy Lorenzo Bustos on July 29th, 2022. The brave law enforcement officer was working his last shift with a field training officer before he would be out on his own as a Smith County Deputy and his life was taken from him. He was conducting a traffic stop on Hwy 155 and was hit by a drunk driver. It is a tragic event especially for the young officer's family and people in East Texas want to show the Bustos family support during this difficult time.
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends
Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
Best spots for thick, crispy bacon in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Protein at breakfast or anytime is important and one of the best proteins out there outside of the obvious ones, is bacon. Bacon can be flimsy or crispy and most of the time it’s going to be delicious no matter how you like it. We’re...
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings
Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash. City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0