Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
LPD’s & family’s differing accounts of collision that injured teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. The bicyclist, Caden Wenzl, was riding his bike near 48th and Adams with his...
klin.com
Thieves Steal Motorcycle, Pickup From Southwest Lincoln Home
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a pickup and motorcycle from a home last Friday morning. “Someone entered the garage in the 3200 block of West Rodeo Road and forcibly entered the residence through a window,” says Sheriff Terry Wagner. “Once inside the...
klkntv.com
Man shot in leg at north Lincoln gas station, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was shot in the leg late Saturday night at a north Lincoln gas station, police say. Officers arrived at the Casey’s near 27th and Superior Streets around 11:00 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police...
klin.com
Man Shot In Parking Lot Of Lincoln Convenience Store
Lincoln Police say a 27 year old man was shot in the parking lot of the Casey’s at 4411 North 27th Street around 11:00 Saturday night. “Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his leg,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. The man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
One stabbed at Hookah bar in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing at a Hookah bar in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the O Street 88 Hookah Lounge around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they talked with a 37-year-old man with a single stab wound to his...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
klin.com
Man Stabbed During Fight At Lincoln Lounge
Lincoln Police were called to the 88 Hookah Lounge at 16th and O Street around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on a report of three people fighting. “When officers arrived, they did not locate any disturbance however contacted a 37-year-old male with a single stab wound to his chest, injuries. were...
1011now.com
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
Food Bank of Lincoln helping feed kids heading back to school. For just over 40 years, the Food Bank of Lincoln has supported thousands of families across 16 counties in Southeastern Nebraska. Updated: 15 hours ago. Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near 27th and Superior on a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Employees evacuate state lab in Lincoln after explosive solution leaks from beaker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Employees at a state lab in Lincoln spent time out of the office Monday after an explosive solution leaked from a beaker. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the Public Health & Environmental Lab just north of 14th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on a report of a hazardous material spill.
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
klin.com
Blood Drive To Honor LPD Investigator Mario Herrera
A special blood drive to honor fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera will be held Friday. It’s part of the “12 Days of Hope” and will be located at LFR’s Station at 6601 Pine Lake Road. Herrera was shot in the line of duty on August...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near the 4400 block of N. 27th Street after a shooting on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the area at around 11:02 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot at several times by a known party. One of the shots hit the victim in the leg.
klkntv.com
District judge sides with city in lawsuit filed by former Lincoln Police officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A judge has dismissed a former Lincoln Police officer’s case against the city, according to court documents. District Judge Kevin McManaman granted the City of Lincoln’s motion to dismiss the case filed by former Officer Erin Spilker, who served as a department spokeswoman.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Norfolk man killed in Butler County car accident
DAVID CITY, Neb. -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in east central Nebraska. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66. The Sheriff's Office said during the investigation and after they received an eye witness...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Distributing Cocaine, Fentanyl
A 38 year old Lincoln man will spend two decades behind bars for distributing fentanyl and cocaine that resulted in two overdoses. Adante Mower 38, was sentenced to 240 months in prison. After serving his sentence, Mower will be placed on supervised release for 3 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years on drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received 240 months in prison for drug-related charges on Aug. 19. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Adante Mower, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Mower will be on supervised release for three years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Sioux City Journal
Semi driver injured in I-29 rollover Monday
SIOUX CITY -- A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
WOWT
No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake. The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.
knopnews2.com
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska
BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and three others were injured in a two vehicle crash in Butler County on Sunday evening. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66, about 11 miles north of Seward.
Comments / 0