oilcity.news
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming Monday; Casper could see storms Tuesday–Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see storms each day this week with a chance for showers in Casper starting Tuesday and running through the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible in the...
oilcity.news
Burnt food prompts fire response in west Casper Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews made quick work removing burnt food from a stovetop during a structure fire response in west Casper on Monday, according to an agency release. Crews responded around 7:50 a.m. Monday to a single-family home on Yucca Circle filled with smoke. Crews made quick...
oilcity.news
David Street Station hosting Sarah Carper, ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘Back to School Carnival,’ ‘Fiesta Wyo’ as summer winds down
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer break is winding down as Natrona County School District students are set to begin the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Before summer ends, though, David Street Station will be hosting several events, starting with live music from Sarah Carper during the 5–8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 Summer Market. Mountain Hops Brewhouse will offer beer with goods from a range of vendors available during the Summer Market. Tuesday will mark the final Summer Market of the season.
oilcity.news
As NCHS prepares to celebrate opening of new pool, Midwest residents urge school board to fix their pool
CASPER, Wyo. — In 2014, Natrona County voters rejected a bond that would have raised money for a range of projects, including a new swimming pool for Natrona County High School and renovations to Kelly Walsh High School and Midwest School’s pools. While the measure was rejected by...
oilcity.news
Trustees express desire to find solution for Midwest School pool problems
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a crowd of Midwest residents, teachers and students called on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees to do something to address issues at Midwest School’s pool. Residents told the school board that the pool has been closed since spring, when it was deemed unsafe to swim in during a health inspection.
oilcity.news
National average price for gas falls for 10th week; Natrona County’s up 3 cents
CASPER, Wyo. — Although the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for the 10th consecutive week, Natrona County saw its average price rise 3 cents. Fuel price tracker GasBuddy said on Monday that the national average fell 5.1 cents from a week ago to $3.86 per gallon. The data is compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports, which shows the national average is down 51.3 cents from a month ago but up 72.2 cents from a year ago.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Five years: The 2017 Solar Eclipse Festival put Casper on the world’s center stage
CASPER, Wyo. — On Aug. 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse made its way from coast to coast. According to NASA, the total solar eclipse that swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States was seen from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) John May, Zach Scott, Aquile advance out of Casper round of Wyoming Singer-Songwriters Competition
CASPER, Wyo. — Three Casper musicians advanced to the semifinals of the Wyoming Singer-Songwriters Competition during a qualifying round held Aug. 16 at the new Frontier Brewing Co. and Taproom. The judges selected John May, Zach Scott and Aquile to advance to the semifinals, which will be held in...
oilcity.news
New Casper-Natrona County Health building awaits $10M ARPA grant; total project cost ~$25–30M
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has been working with county and city officials toward either the construction of a new building or the renovation of an existing facility. On Thursday, CNCHD Executive Director Anna Kinder and Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson shared some updates on the...
oilcity.news
Casper Mural Project unveils downtown location for next mural featuring Shoshone woman
CASPER, Wyo. — A historic downtown building will be the canvas for the Casper Mural Project’s latest piece. The building, which is now home to Cadillac Cowgirl on Center Street, has been prepped on its south-facing alley wall for the mural, which will be painted by artist Koda Witsken.
oilcity.news
Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest
CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Rone, Evenson
Adrienne M. Rone: August 21, 1938 – August 15, 2022. Her smile could light up a room. Adrienne Mae Rone was born on August 21, 1938, to Adin Lewis Abel and Edna Mae Abel in Harrison, Nebraska. She grew up with her five siblings on the family ranch. Adrienne...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Mustard Seed creates stylish new home base in Casper’s downtown core
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mustard Seed might have been one of Casper’s unintentionally hidden gems at their previous location inside a former bar in the historic Hotel Virginia on 2nd and Market. Although their new downtown location at 117 E. 2nd St. is just a few blocks away...
oilcity.news
Quarantine room, dog play area, cat kennel improvements proposed for Casper Metro Animal Shelter
CASPER, Wyo. — There are a range of improvements needed at Casper’s Metro Animal Shelter, and building a new shelter was among ideas city staff considered when coming up with possible priorities for use of one-cent optional sales tax dollars during the next four-year cycle of the tax.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Boys & Girls Club celebrates opening of new building in Glenrock’s Town Square
CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock celebrated the grand opening of its new building in Glenrock’s Town Square on Thursday. The new building will allow the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock to offer more opportunities to youth, including after-school programming, after-school snacks, homework help and lunch.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/22/22–8/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona school board approves $109,020 project to replace siding at Centennial Middle School’s solar room
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees authorized a contract for the replacement of siding at Centennial Middle School’s solar room. Montana-based Razor Creek Construction LLC submitted the only bid to NCSD for the project in the amount of $109,020, according to...
oilcity.news
Actors ready to portray eight historic Casper residents at annual cemetery tours
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Theater Co. is preparing to host its annual tours at Highland Cemetery, during which actors portray historic residents at their grave sites. Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard will lead the tours. “Casper Theater Company will once again host the annual Highland Cemetery tour with all-new...
oilcity.news
Trustees approve $750K in variety of maintenance projects at Natrona County School District facilities
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees approved a list of supplemental major maintenance projects that will be conducted at a variety of district facilities. The projects total $750,000 and will be funded using Major Maintenance Fund dollars. The projects were identified through...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/15/22–8/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
