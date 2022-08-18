ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Burnt food prompts fire response in west Casper Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews made quick work removing burnt food from a stovetop during a structure fire response in west Casper on Monday, according to an agency release. Crews responded around 7:50 a.m. Monday to a single-family home on Yucca Circle filled with smoke. Crews made quick...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

David Street Station hosting Sarah Carper, ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘Back to School Carnival,’ ‘Fiesta Wyo’ as summer winds down

CASPER, Wyo. — Summer break is winding down as Natrona County School District students are set to begin the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Before summer ends, though, David Street Station will be hosting several events, starting with live music from Sarah Carper during the 5–8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 Summer Market. Mountain Hops Brewhouse will offer beer with goods from a range of vendors available during the Summer Market. Tuesday will mark the final Summer Market of the season.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Wyoming State
Riverton, WY
oilcity.news

Trustees express desire to find solution for Midwest School pool problems

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a crowd of Midwest residents, teachers and students called on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees to do something to address issues at Midwest School’s pool. Residents told the school board that the pool has been closed since spring, when it was deemed unsafe to swim in during a health inspection.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

National average price for gas falls for 10th week; Natrona County’s up 3 cents

CASPER, Wyo. — Although the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for the 10th consecutive week, Natrona County saw its average price rise 3 cents. Fuel price tracker GasBuddy said on Monday that the national average fell 5.1 cents from a week ago to $3.86 per gallon. The data is compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports, which shows the national average is down 51.3 cents from a month ago but up 72.2 cents from a year ago.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Five years: The 2017 Solar Eclipse Festival put Casper on the world’s center stage

CASPER, Wyo. — On Aug. 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse made its way from coast to coast. According to NASA, the total solar eclipse that swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States was seen from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe.
CASPER, WY
#Thunderstorms
oilcity.news

Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest

CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Rone, Evenson

Adrienne M. Rone: August 21, 1938 – August 15, 2022. Her smile could light up a room. Adrienne Mae Rone was born on August 21, 1938, to Adin Lewis Abel and Edna Mae Abel in Harrison, Nebraska. She grew up with her five siblings on the family ranch. Adrienne...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/22/22–8/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/15/22–8/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

