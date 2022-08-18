CASPER, Wyo. — Although the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for the 10th consecutive week, Natrona County saw its average price rise 3 cents. Fuel price tracker GasBuddy said on Monday that the national average fell 5.1 cents from a week ago to $3.86 per gallon. The data is compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports, which shows the national average is down 51.3 cents from a month ago but up 72.2 cents from a year ago.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO