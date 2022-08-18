Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
2022 Viking Classic Golf Tournament coming up in September
(Jefferson County) The 35th Annual Viking Classic Golf Tournament hosted by the Jefferson College Foundation is coming up on Friday, September 23rd. The tournament will be held at Crystal Highlands Golf Course south of Festus. Jefferson College Foundation Executive Director Blake Tilley says all proceeds from the event go back...
mymoinfo.com
Camp Hope Poker Run Saturday
(De Soto) The 15th annual Camp Hope Poker Run takes place this Saturday. Donna Lucas is a volunteer with Camp Hope, which helps wounded veterans. She says everyone is welcome to take part in the fun, which will start with a breakfast Saturday morning at 8 o’clock at the AMVETS Post in De Soto. Registration will begin at 8:30. Lucas takes us through the route they’ll travel.
mymoinfo.com
Buddy Lewis Browers – Service 8/26/2022 1 p.m.
Buddy Lewis Browers of Ironton died Monday at the age of 65. His funeral service will be Friday afternoon at one o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Visitation is Friday starting at 11 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Donald Gene Gau Sr. — Service 8/23/22 1 P.M.
Donald Gene Gau Sr. of Festus passed away Friday (8/19), he was 77 years old. The visitation for Donald Gau Sr. will be Tuesday (8/23) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial in Peaceful Meadows Cemetery in Hillsboro.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Twin City Days Hotwheels Races are back
(Festus, Crystal City, Herculaneum) The Twin City Days Hotwheels races at Twin City Toyota are back this year. The event was not held in 2021 as Covid caused it to be canceled. Sandy Griffin with Twin City Toyota says they are excited to have the kids back to compete and have some fun.
mymoinfo.com
Cornell Franklin Woods – Service 8/25/22 At 2 P.M.
Cornell Franklin Woods of Salem died Saturday at the age of 88. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 2 at the Salem Chapel of the James & Gahr Mortuary. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation is Wednesday evening from 5 until 8...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro fire chief on back to school safety
(Hillsboro) A lot of school districts in Jefferson County start the new school year this week. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says motorists should plan ahead and be prepared for a busy morning and afternoon commute, especially around the Hillsboro R-3 campus. Chief Gaudet is excited for the...
mymoinfo.com
Stephanie McClenahan
Stephanie McClenahan of Columbia, Illinois, formerly of Imperial, died Friday at the age of 57. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Madison County
(Madison County) The body of a man reported missing in Madison County has been found. According to the Madison County 911 Facebook page, Jason Blair of Illinois was reported missing last week walking along Highway OO toward Fredericktown. He was found deceased after an extensive search over the weekend. A...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Fire Protection District holding a gun raffle
(Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Fire Protection District currently has a gun raffle going on now through September 26th. Hillsboro fire chief Brian Gaudet says the raffle is in support of the Hillsboro Firefighters Association. Gaudet mentions raffle prices. The gun is a Black Aces Pro Series X, semi-auto 12 gauge shotgun...
mymoinfo.com
Steelville Woman Injured In Accident
(Steelville) A Steelville woman was injured Sunday afternoon in a Moped accident on Highway 19 in Crawford County. The highway patrol says 48 year old Lisa Ellis was traveling south when she tried to make a U Turn, but overturned. She was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital for treatment. The...
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigates area burglaries
(Jefferson County) A home in the 100 block of Keystone Drive in Fenton was ransacked by a burglar and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred on August 6th when the home owners left the residence around noon to return to their home around 4pm to find their home in disarray.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Bixby General Store Back Open
(Bixby) The Bixby General Store is back open. The store in rural western Iron County was damaged by a fire last Sunday that was electrical in nature and contained to one wall. The store was closed for a week while repairs were made. According to their Facebook page, the store...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington City Council Meets Tonight
(Farmington) A tax rate hearing will be held tonight prior to the start of the Farmington City Council meeting. Following the hearing, the council will consider final approval of an annexation request on West Liberty Street. Amendments to the traffic code and municipal code will be also be considered. Tonight’s...
mymoinfo.com
Cash among several items stolen from Hillsboro area home
(Jefferson County) Several items including case was stolen from a home in the 7200 block of Tower Road outside of Hillsboro. The theft happened during the morning of August 6th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the victim was out of state at the time of the incident;...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Man Guilty
The United States Capitol Building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Jefferson County) An area man has entered a guilty plea to taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, U-S Capitol riot. The U-S Justice Department says Joshua Dressel of Jefferson County admitted Thursday to parading, demonstrating, or picketing...
Comments / 0