mymoinfo.com
Camp Hope Poker Run Saturday
(De Soto) The 15th annual Camp Hope Poker Run takes place this Saturday. Donna Lucas is a volunteer with Camp Hope, which helps wounded veterans. She says everyone is welcome to take part in the fun, which will start with a breakfast Saturday morning at 8 o’clock at the AMVETS Post in De Soto. Registration will begin at 8:30. Lucas takes us through the route they’ll travel.
Stolen truck crashes into St. Peters home, driver runs away
A driver is facing several charges after running from the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Peters.
Jefferson County residents oppose plan to build new apartment complex
Jefferson County residents are upset about county officials plan to build a new apartment complex near Arnold.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
FOX2now.com
Fire at Goodwill Outlet store in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene Tuesday morning of a reported fire in Bridgeton. According to reports, lanes have been blocked southbound at St. Louis Mills Boulevard due to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet Store. No injuries have been reported. The fire started at about 5 a.m.
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
MoDOT public meeting on intersection rebuild
MoDOT holds a public meeting Monday, August, 22 on another big road construction project.
actionnews5.com
Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Truck driver Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his tractor trailer’s windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass, KMOV reported. Campbell soon realized it was caused by a bullet that narrowly missed...
Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after big win
Hours after winning the St. Jude Dream Home drawing, John and Jenna Huntebrinker took a tour of their new home.
mymoinfo.com
Twin City Days Hotwheels Races are back
(Festus, Crystal City, Herculaneum) The Twin City Days Hotwheels races at Twin City Toyota are back this year. The event was not held in 2021 as Covid caused it to be canceled. Sandy Griffin with Twin City Toyota says they are excited to have the kids back to compete and have some fun.
St. Louis plans to take action against Kia, Hyundai for making cars too easy to steal
After dozens of Kia and Hyundai cars, St. Louis is one of many cities that is looking into litigation against the car manufacturers for making them too easy to break into.
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigates area burglaries
(Jefferson County) A home in the 100 block of Keystone Drive in Fenton was ransacked by a burglar and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred on August 6th when the home owners left the residence around noon to return to their home around 4pm to find their home in disarray.
KMOV
Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
KFVS12
UTV passenger seriously injured in crash
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steeleville, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash Sunday night, August 21 in Reynolds County. The crash happened at 7:01 p.m. on Route N, just 4 miles south of Lesterville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Richard...
myleaderpaper.com
Landscaping pickup stolen from outside Fenton-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from outside a home on Coil Court in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The stolen pickup belongs to Drake Landscaping and is worth about $10,000, authorities reported. The victim told deputies he parked the 1999 Ford...
Jefferson County residents receive award for saving a 4-year-old from drowning
Jefferson County residents were honored with a life-saving award Friday after saving a 4-year-old from drowning in the Big River.
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
myleaderpaper.com
Pet spot: Barnhart woman says ‘dumped’ cat shows need for spaying, neutering animals
Barb Boca of Barnhart said the kitten she found abandoned in front of her house a few months ago illustrates the need for people to spay or neuter their pets instead of “dumping” them. Eleanor, now 4 months old, was in terrible condition when she turned up at...
