ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Why Southern Grandmothers Don't Need an Occasion to Set the Table

If your special occasion china is simple like the one here, that means you have an unlimited amount of choices when it comes to setting the table. We decided to go with bold teal and rose accent colors instead of the traditional autumn-themed accents. Break Out the Jewel TonesWhile there's no changing the formality of these two heirlooms—Haviland's Silver Anniversary fine china and Gorham's Strasbourg silver (both available from replacements.com)— you can infuse modern energy onto the table with colorful linens. The bright block-printed tablecloth (made of Schuyler Samperton's Woodley in Poppy) pushes the palette toward teal, deep rose, and straw rather than browns and golds.Balance Fine and FunThe trick to keeping fancy tables from feeling fussy is compromise. The napkins may be starched, but we chose dusty blue from Sferra Fine Linens rather than pure white. Low, amber-colored water glasses from Hawkins New York counter the dressiness of bell-shaped goblets (Blanco Wine Glass; cb2.com). Perforated votive holders from ABC Carpet & Home and the Sunday Shop's Rope Taper Candles in Terrain brass candlesticks create flickering light in an offbeat way. Mixing high tapers and low votives provides the optimal candle glow. Calligraphed place cards rest in rattan holders that could easily appear on a casual spring table.Arrange Flowers a Little MessierStart out with two similar—but not identical—vases to help create an effortless, pulled-straight-from-the-cabinet effect. Fill each of the vessels with a combination of white roses and dried hydrangeas to set a calm, neutral tone that won't compete with the vibrant patterned tablecloth. Then give a little extra texture to the two arrangements with a few scabiosas and berry clippings. Make sure the berries are long enough to drape loosely over the sides to achieve a more dramatic effect.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throw Pillow#The Pillows#Southerners#Sister Parish Design
The Daily South

Forget Salt on Watermelon: Southerners Should Try Tajin Chile-Lime Seasoning Instead

During the summertime, no unusual Southern food combination gets quite as much flack as salt on watermelon. Coming from a region that also enjoys duos such as peanuts and Coca-Cola, as well as pineapple and mayonnaise, it shouldn't come across as such a surprise. There's even a logical reason why Southerners love to sprinkle a bit of sodium on the fruit, and that's because some find that it makes the watermelon taste better. Really, how different is the concept than your aunt's watermelon-tomato-feta salad? Sweet and salty have long existed on complementary ends of a delicious spectrum, after all.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy