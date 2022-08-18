Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Todd Superintendent Named Healthy Kentucky Champion
The Todd County School District superintendent has been named one of seven people in the 2022 class of Healthy Kentucky Champions by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. The award recognizes people dedicated to improving the health of Kentuckians at a community or state level. Mark Thomas was instrumental in...
“Litterbox” rumor addressed at Hopkins County Schools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins County Schools are addressing a trending social media post they say is not true. A woman on Facebook claims some students at the schools are identifying themselves as animals, with one student going as far to ask for a litterbox in the restrooms. The woman is apparently upset because […]
Kentucky State Police arrest Webster County deputy jailer
A Webster County deputy jailer was arrested on multiple charges Friday.
WBKO
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After the first full week of classes wraps up for Russellville Independent Schools, one mother describes a concerning situation from her son’s middle school classroom. Regarding the incident, Patricia Hudson says, “I just can’t fathom it. It just does not make sense that if a...
Trigg County drowning under investigation
Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton collision
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash
A Georgia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Lucas Orr was northbound when he lost control of his SUV causing it to run off the road and overturn. Orr was taken by ambulance...
Stewart County High School parents livid over delayed school threat announcement
Stewart County High School parents are voicing their frustration over the district's notification of a school threat. According to a district Facebook post, there was a threat against students at Stewart County High School.
westkentuckystar.com
Information sought on billboard vandalism in Benton
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the vandalism of a handful of billboards in Benton. Deputies said over the past two weeks, four billboards have been damaged on Main Street near Toy York Road on multiple occasions. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
whvoradio.com
Cattleman’s Rodeo Attracts Great Crowds
The competition was tough and the fans were excited for the annual Christian County Cattleman’s Rodeo Friday and Saturday nights at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds in Hopkinsville. The rodeo was put on by Lonestar Rodeo Company, with Rachel Boyd noting this year’s event attracted competitors from several states....
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Hopkinsville Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on South Clay Street led to the owner of the vehicle being charged with possession of drugs Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say during a traffic stop for a seat belt and turn signal violation the owner of the vehicle 41-year-old Selwyn Jackson showed up and admitted to drugs being in the vehicle.
Student charged following threat at Stewart County High School
A student has been charged after they reportedly made threats toward other students at Stewart County High School.
rewind943.com
Landfill catches fire in western Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Fire Chief Ed Baggett said it took nearly an hour and a half for firefighters to put out a fire Thursday night at the Bi-County Landfill. “The garbage on top of the hill caught fire at around 9:24 p.m. last night,” Baggett....
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
whvoradio.com
Seasonal Temps Expected this Week
This week could produce some of the most seasonal weather of the summer as temperatures make one more push toward 90 degrees. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell said temperatures are expected to be near to slightly above normal through the week with the humidity increasing. With thousands of people expected...
