K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners

Read full article on original website
Belinda Brown
4d ago
Please bring it back to Salisbury but please buy better product. Food used to be so good but for the last couple of years they were open the food went down hill.
Reply
13
MELISSA C
4d ago
There’s one in Fayetteville, NC. It’s not like it used to be. I always got the turkey with dressing. Real pieces of dark and white turkey over dressing. Delicious. A year ago when I went, they put very thin deli turkey over the dressing. I mean I could see thru it. Not fit for consumption. You can’t cut back on everything and expect to stay afloat.
Reply(2)
7
Sonya
4d ago
Bring it back to Salisbury. We need good home cooked food. Not fast food grease. Just put the TLC back in the cooking that it had years ago, please.
Reply
5
Related
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
WRAL
8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night
Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Steakhouse Named in Top U.S. Restaurants for Business Meetings
Have a business meeting coming up you want to take out of the office? One Charlotte steakhouse has been named one of the best restaurants for business meetings in the U.S. Open Table gathered a list of the 100 best restaurants for business meetings in America. Steak 48-Charlotte ranked as...
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
NC neighbors upset about nearby lumber company’s efforts
Carter Lumber has filed a petition to rezone the land to put in four lumber storage sheds near its lumberyard off Old Statesville Road.
PHOTOS: Old church near uptown being turned into condos
CHARLOTTE — An old church property in the Wesley Heights Historic District was rezoned for residential units more than 15 years ago, but those plans never came to fruition. Now, a condo project is moving forward at the site with a different developer. Locally based Whitestone Capital is underway...
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
Porta potty tanker flips on North Carolina interstate exit ramp
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound Interstate 440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place about 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., it […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Catalinas to perform in Downtown Statesville at Friday After 5
Summertime is not over yet. Bring your friends and family to Downtown Statesville on Friday as crowd favorite beach music band The Catalinas performs at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. The Catalinas, America’s premier beach music band, began in 1957 and will celebrate its 65th anniversary...
'A place for them to learn and grow': New downtown Raleigh coffee shop employs people with disabilities
Raleigh, N.C. — 321 Coffee CEO Lindsay Wrege remembers her company’s humble beginnings with folding tables and a coffeemaker bought at Target. Since Wrege’s days as a student at NC State University, she’s seen her dream become reality. “We always said, ‘Wouldn’t it be so cool...
cbs17
Group seeks to add social district in Fayetteville after one launches in Raleigh
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Soon you may be able to sip a cocktail while strolling down Hay Street in downtown Fayetteville. The non-profit group Cool Spring Downtown District is pushing city leaders to adopt a social district in downtown Fayetteville. “I think my restaurant, including the rest of the...
WYFF4.com
'Not in my town. Not on my watch': Confederate memorial in North Carolina taken down while mayor livestreams
ENFIELD, N.C. — The mayor of a North Carolina town livestreamed the removal of a Confederate memorial, and now officials are investigating to see if any laws were broken. The Veterans Memorial in Enfield was taken down by a bulldozer Sunday night as Mayor Mondale Robinson streamed the event on Facebook.
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
'I'm not pleased': NC to buy Chatham Co. homes, businesses to make way for automaker, widen roads
The state is using eminent domain to buy five businesses and 27 homes in the Merry Oaks community.
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
4 North Carolina homes hit by lightning during ‘torrential downpour’ on Sunday
The lightning hit and ruptured a gas line from an above-ground propane tank, triggering a fire at one of the homes near Aberdeen.
Homeowners on lookout after 2 reports of bobcats in Burke, Caldwell counties
MORGANTON — Some homeowners in Burke and Caldwell counties are on the lookout after reports of two bobcats in the area. They sent Channel 9 a picture on Monday of what they believe is a large cat just south of Morganton. The two sightings are more than 20 miles...
Comments / 84