kqennewsradio.com
DFPA FIRES CONTAINED, RESTRICTIONS INCREASE TUESDAY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have contained the Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain and Quiet Mountain fires. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said crews worked through Sunday night to achieve containment on all known incidents. Pope said in the past week, DFPA firefighters have responded to and suppressed 25 fires that totaled 13.5 acres. DFPA aerial and ground crews will continue to patrol and monitor all areas where fires have taken place.
kqennewsradio.com
MOP UP NEARLY COMPLETE ON DFPA FIRES
Mop up activities are nearly complete on fires in the Douglas Forest Protection Association’s Douglas District. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said firefighters have worked vigorously on fire starts caused by thunderstorms last Wednesday. Pope said aerial and ground reconnaissance will continue to monitor and patrol incidents, provide information from the air and scout out any new reports of fire.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck Friday, eight miles west of Elkton. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 a.m. a sedan was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, struck a large rock and flipped onto its top, blocking the westbound lane of travel. The driver was the only occupant and was trapped. Fire and EMS crews were able to extricate her. She was flown to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield by a REACH helicopter and was listed in critical condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
kqennewsradio.com
MISSING MAN FOUND SAFE
A missing man has been found safe. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 63-year old Rick Leroy Garrett was located outside the search area on Monday. Garrett had been reported missing last Thursday when the man contacted a friend and said he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. O’Dell said search crews had looked for the man but had been unable to locate him.
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
kqennewsradio.com
SLURRY SEAL WORK STARTS THIS WEEK
Slurry seal work starts this week on a number of streets in the City of Roseburg. A City release said the maintenance will extend the life of just over two miles of streets. Vehicle owners must remove their vehicles from street sections scheduled and posted for maintenance to allow crews to complete the work.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE VERSUS BICYCLE WRECK
Two men were taken to the hospital following a motorcycle versus bicycle wreck on Sunday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 4:00 p.m. a bicyclist was riding on Garden Valley Road when he attempted to cross over to Cleveland Rapids Road and pulled out in front of a motorcycle. The motorcyclist could not avoid hitting the bike, so laid his motorcycle down to avoid major injuries. The motorcyclist was treated and released at CHI Mercy Medical Center while the bicyclist was listed in fair condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg woman was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct, by Roseburg Police on Friday. An RPD report said at 4:45 p.m. the 30-year was allegedly acting disorderly and blocking traffic by standing in the roadway, near the intersection of Southeast Pine Street and Southeast Washington Avenue. Officers contacted the suspect and said they observed her standing in the road, causing multiple vehicles to have to come to a stop to avoid hitting her.
