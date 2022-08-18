ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

cdcgamingreports.com

Louisiana: July gaming revenue declines 8.0% from previous year

For July, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board reported $204.2 million in gaming revenue from riverboat casinos and Harrah’s New Orleans, the state’s only commercial land-based casino. That amounts to a year-over-year decline of 8.0% compared to the $222.0 million generated in July 2021. The handle for online sports...
cdcgamingreports.com

Both major political parties now oppose California Proposition 27, backed by commercial operators; GOP also opposes Prop 26

In a situation that political and gaming consultants say they haven’t seen before, both major parties in California have now come out in opposition to Proposition 27, the statewide mobile wagering initiative backed by the a group of seven commercial operators. Late Friday, the California Republican Party announced its...
