Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Trustees approve $50K project to add classroom at Woods Learning Center’s library

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees approved a project to create a new classroom in the library at Woods Learning Center. The project will utilize $50,000 out of NCSD’s Capital Projects Fund and will involve adding two new walls and a door to create the classroom, a memo from the Board Infrastructure Planning Committee stated. The project would also relocate light fixtures and HVAC as needed.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest

CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Casper, WY
State
Wyoming State
oilcity.news

Trustees express desire to find solution for Midwest School pool problems

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a crowd of Midwest residents, teachers and students called on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees to do something to address issues at Midwest School’s pool. Residents told the school board that the pool has been closed since spring, when it was deemed unsafe to swim in during a health inspection.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Five years: The 2017 Solar Eclipse Festival put Casper on the world’s center stage

CASPER, Wyo. — On Aug. 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse made its way from coast to coast. According to NASA, the total solar eclipse that swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States was seen from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona schools short ~115 personnel two weeks away from start of classes

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has roughly 115 full- and part-time positions it has yet to fill ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 start of the fall semester. Difficulty filling certain positions is not unique to NCSD, Superintendent Mike Jennings told the Board of Trustees during its meeting on Monday. The district has roughly 2,200 total employees and Jennings said that despite some positions remaining unfilled, NCSD is “not in a crisis situation like many school districts are across the country.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Rone, Evenson

Adrienne M. Rone: August 21, 1938 – August 15, 2022. Her smile could light up a room. Adrienne Mae Rone was born on August 21, 1938, to Adin Lewis Abel and Edna Mae Abel in Harrison, Nebraska. She grew up with her five siblings on the family ranch. Adrienne...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

David Street Station hosting Sarah Carper, ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘Back to School Carnival,’ ‘Fiesta Wyo’ as summer winds down

CASPER, Wyo. — Summer break is winding down as Natrona County School District students are set to begin the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Before summer ends, though, David Street Station will be hosting several events, starting with live music from Sarah Carper during the 5–8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 Summer Market. Mountain Hops Brewhouse will offer beer with goods from a range of vendors available during the Summer Market. Tuesday will mark the final Summer Market of the season.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Toxic blooms again prompt health worries, warnings in Wyoming

University of Wyoming research suggests longstanding presence of algal blooms in the state, but DEQ employees are still trying to better understand the conditions leading to toxin release. Andromeda Erikson, WyoFile. Wyoming health officials are again warning of dangerous summer blooms in lakes, ponds and reservoirs, blooms that can kill...
oilcity.news

Obituary: Richard Talbot Robitaille

Richard Talbot Robitaille passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Aug. 20, 2022, after a courageous and stubborn battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 12, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Earl Whitman Robitaille and Alberta Berry Robitaille. Rick grew up with his parents and two older brothers (Berry and Tom) in Graham, Texas. After graduating from Graham High School in 1963, he attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. It was there in his first college class that he met Donna Stafford. After a 20-month courtship, they were married in Dallas, Texas, on July 16, 1965. Daughter Karen followed and helped them cheer on their Longhorns. After graduating with a degree in political science in 1967, Rick went to work for Phillips 66, beginning a lifetime career in the oil business. While living in Billings, Montana, son John was born, completing their family.
CASPER, WY

