Richard Talbot Robitaille passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Aug. 20, 2022, after a courageous and stubborn battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 12, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Earl Whitman Robitaille and Alberta Berry Robitaille. Rick grew up with his parents and two older brothers (Berry and Tom) in Graham, Texas. After graduating from Graham High School in 1963, he attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. It was there in his first college class that he met Donna Stafford. After a 20-month courtship, they were married in Dallas, Texas, on July 16, 1965. Daughter Karen followed and helped them cheer on their Longhorns. After graduating with a degree in political science in 1967, Rick went to work for Phillips 66, beginning a lifetime career in the oil business. While living in Billings, Montana, son John was born, completing their family.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO