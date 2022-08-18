Read full article on original website
Trustees approve $50K project to add classroom at Woods Learning Center’s library
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees approved a project to create a new classroom in the library at Woods Learning Center. The project will utilize $50,000 out of NCSD’s Capital Projects Fund and will involve adding two new walls and a door to create the classroom, a memo from the Board Infrastructure Planning Committee stated. The project would also relocate light fixtures and HVAC as needed.
Casper Mural Project unveils downtown location for next mural featuring Shoshone woman
CASPER, Wyo. — A historic downtown building will be the canvas for the Casper Mural Project’s latest piece. The building, which is now home to Cadillac Cowgirl on Center Street, has been prepped on its south-facing alley wall for the mural, which will be painted by artist Koda Witsken.
(PHOTOS) Boys & Girls Club celebrates opening of new building in Glenrock’s Town Square
CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock celebrated the grand opening of its new building in Glenrock’s Town Square on Thursday. The new building will allow the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock to offer more opportunities to youth, including after-school programming, after-school snacks, homework help and lunch.
Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest
CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
Natrona Schools social studies curriculum revised to emphasize civic responsibilities
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees approved revisions to the district’s 8th- through 10th-grade social studies curriculum. The revisions were recommended by a committee comprised of NCSD social studies staff. The new curriculum can be reviewed online. A public comment period...
Trustees express desire to find solution for Midwest School pool problems
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a crowd of Midwest residents, teachers and students called on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees to do something to address issues at Midwest School’s pool. Residents told the school board that the pool has been closed since spring, when it was deemed unsafe to swim in during a health inspection.
(PHOTOS) Mustard Seed creates stylish new home base in Casper’s downtown core
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mustard Seed might have been one of Casper’s unintentionally hidden gems at their previous location inside a former bar in the historic Hotel Virginia on 2nd and Market. Although their new downtown location at 117 E. 2nd St. is just a few blocks away...
(PHOTOS) Five years: The 2017 Solar Eclipse Festival put Casper on the world’s center stage
CASPER, Wyo. — On Aug. 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse made its way from coast to coast. According to NASA, the total solar eclipse that swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States was seen from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe.
Actors ready to portray eight historic Casper residents at annual cemetery tours
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Theater Co. is preparing to host its annual tours at Highland Cemetery, during which actors portray historic residents at their grave sites. Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard will lead the tours. “Casper Theater Company will once again host the annual Highland Cemetery tour with all-new...
Natrona schools short ~115 personnel two weeks away from start of classes
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has roughly 115 full- and part-time positions it has yet to fill ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 start of the fall semester. Difficulty filling certain positions is not unique to NCSD, Superintendent Mike Jennings told the Board of Trustees during its meeting on Monday. The district has roughly 2,200 total employees and Jennings said that despite some positions remaining unfilled, NCSD is “not in a crisis situation like many school districts are across the country.”
Obituaries: Rone, Evenson
Adrienne M. Rone: August 21, 1938 – August 15, 2022. Her smile could light up a room. Adrienne Mae Rone was born on August 21, 1938, to Adin Lewis Abel and Edna Mae Abel in Harrison, Nebraska. She grew up with her five siblings on the family ranch. Adrienne...
(VIDEO) John May, Zach Scott, Aquile advance out of Casper round of Wyoming Singer-Songwriters Competition
CASPER, Wyo. — Three Casper musicians advanced to the semifinals of the Wyoming Singer-Songwriters Competition during a qualifying round held Aug. 16 at the new Frontier Brewing Co. and Taproom. The judges selected John May, Zach Scott and Aquile to advance to the semifinals, which will be held in...
Natrona school board approves $109,020 project to replace siding at Centennial Middle School’s solar room
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees authorized a contract for the replacement of siding at Centennial Middle School’s solar room. Montana-based Razor Creek Construction LLC submitted the only bid to NCSD for the project in the amount of $109,020, according to...
As NCHS prepares to celebrate opening of new pool, Midwest residents urge school board to fix their pool
CASPER, Wyo. — In 2014, Natrona County voters rejected a bond that would have raised money for a range of projects, including a new swimming pool for Natrona County High School and renovations to Kelly Walsh High School and Midwest School’s pools. While the measure was rejected by...
New Casper-Natrona County Health building awaits $10M ARPA grant; total project cost ~$25–30M
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has been working with county and city officials toward either the construction of a new building or the renovation of an existing facility. On Thursday, CNCHD Executive Director Anna Kinder and Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson shared some updates on the...
David Street Station hosting Sarah Carper, ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘Back to School Carnival,’ ‘Fiesta Wyo’ as summer winds down
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer break is winding down as Natrona County School District students are set to begin the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Before summer ends, though, David Street Station will be hosting several events, starting with live music from Sarah Carper during the 5–8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 Summer Market. Mountain Hops Brewhouse will offer beer with goods from a range of vendors available during the Summer Market. Tuesday will mark the final Summer Market of the season.
Nonprofit planning to build new indoor Casper sports facility asking City Council to approve lease agreement
CASPER, Wyo. — A nonprofit entity operating under the name WYO Complex has been formed in order to facilitate the construction of a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. After the group working toward the proposed facility approached the city, the Casper City Council...
Toxic blooms again prompt health worries, warnings in Wyoming
University of Wyoming research suggests longstanding presence of algal blooms in the state, but DEQ employees are still trying to better understand the conditions leading to toxin release. Andromeda Erikson, WyoFile. Wyoming health officials are again warning of dangerous summer blooms in lakes, ponds and reservoirs, blooms that can kill...
Trustees approve $750K in variety of maintenance projects at Natrona County School District facilities
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees approved a list of supplemental major maintenance projects that will be conducted at a variety of district facilities. The projects total $750,000 and will be funded using Major Maintenance Fund dollars. The projects were identified through...
Obituary: Richard Talbot Robitaille
Richard Talbot Robitaille passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Aug. 20, 2022, after a courageous and stubborn battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 12, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Earl Whitman Robitaille and Alberta Berry Robitaille. Rick grew up with his parents and two older brothers (Berry and Tom) in Graham, Texas. After graduating from Graham High School in 1963, he attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. It was there in his first college class that he met Donna Stafford. After a 20-month courtship, they were married in Dallas, Texas, on July 16, 1965. Daughter Karen followed and helped them cheer on their Longhorns. After graduating with a degree in political science in 1967, Rick went to work for Phillips 66, beginning a lifetime career in the oil business. While living in Billings, Montana, son John was born, completing their family.
