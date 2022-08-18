ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police: heroin, gun seized during Springfield arrest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing several charges after police were called to Chestnut Street on Sunday. Officers responded to the 0-100 block of Harrison Avenue around 6 a.m. yesterday for a gun call, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh. When they arrived, they saw 27-year-old Timothy Ortiz of Springfield allegedly running away from the area.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police arrest alleged illegal ATV rider wearing GPS bracelet

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man, accused of damaging a city park with an ATV, was arrested over the weekend. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were conducting an anti-off-highway-vehicle detail Saturday afternoon when they saw a group of dirt bike, ATV, and motorcycle riders in the area of Roosevelt Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat offenders off the streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are facing charges after a catalytic converter theft in Springfield this past weekend. One of those suspects has already been arraigned nearly 100 times prior to this latest arrest. Police made the arrests Sunday morning after responding to School Street for a report of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

In this update, Springfield Code Enforcement brought the Springfield Gardens management team to Housing Court, one person is dead after a weekend shooting in Springfield, and a man accused of shooting a Manchester security guard turned himself into police on Sunday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Monday...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Public Safety
MassLive.com

DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash

A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
AMHERST, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation

Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

WTNH

PD: Man forced entry into home, assaults woman

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a woman early Saturday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an address in Gales Ferry for the report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, dispatchers reported a female victim called stating that her husband threatened to […]
LEDYARD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday morning news update

In this update, primary election day here in the Bay State is two weeks from Tuesday September 6th, police arrested 21-year-old Marco Gonzalez-Ortiz Saturday afternoon by officers conducting an anti-off-highway-vehicle detail, and Springfield Police are also asking for your help identifying two suspects involved in an armed carjacking that took place last month. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee police hope to add 2 sergeant positions to expand C3 policing and improve technology

CHICOPEE – Hoping to improve existing programs and add new ones, Police Chief Patrick Major is asking to increase the number of supervisors in the department. Currently, the city ordinances allow for up to 17 sergeants. Major is hoping to add two more positions to the department to enhance its information technology division and add a new C3 policing unit in the Willimansett neighborhood.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court

The dry, hot summer has some looking forward to cooler days and the fall colors that come with the change in season. Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tenants of the Springfield Gardens Apartments ended up in Housing Court Monday after poor...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

