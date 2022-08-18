Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
westernmassnews.com
Police: heroin, gun seized during Springfield arrest
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing several charges after police were called to Chestnut Street on Sunday. Officers responded to the 0-100 block of Harrison Avenue around 6 a.m. yesterday for a gun call, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh. When they arrived, they saw 27-year-old Timothy Ortiz of Springfield allegedly running away from the area.
Police investigating murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a murder on Longhill Street in Springfield that happened early Saturday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police arrest alleged illegal ATV rider wearing GPS bracelet
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man, accused of damaging a city park with an ATV, was arrested over the weekend. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were conducting an anti-off-highway-vehicle detail Saturday afternoon when they saw a group of dirt bike, ATV, and motorcycle riders in the area of Roosevelt Avenue.
Springfield man nearly 100 arraignments arrested for catalytic converter theft
Two Springfield men were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forest Park residents asked to check security cameras for suspicious activity
Springfield police are asking residents in the Garfield Street area of Forest Park to check their outdoor security cameras for any suspicious activity on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat offenders off the streets
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are facing charges after a catalytic converter theft in Springfield this past weekend. One of those suspects has already been arraigned nearly 100 times prior to this latest arrest. Police made the arrests Sunday morning after responding to School Street for a report of...
ATV rider arrested after allegedly riding in Blunt Park and shoving elderly person
A Springfield man operating an ATV in the city was arrested Sunday afternoon while police were conducting an anti-off-highway-vehicle detail.
Springfield man with 98 past arraignments arrested again; ‘This is beyond a repeat criminal offender,’ Mayor Sarno says
Police arrested Springfield resident John Larder, 51, on Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street — bringing the total number of criminal charges in his life to over 100, according to the Springfield Police Department. Prior to Larder’s arrest, police said he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Springfield police captain arraigned on assault and battery charges
A West Springfield Police Department member was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Monday in connection with an assault and battery on a person 14 or over.
Alleged gang member trafficking drugs in Enfield and Springfield denied release
An alleged gang member from Enfield accused of having ties to a Mexican cartel won't be getting out of prison as he awaits trial.
Firearm and heroin seized after gun call on Harrison Ave. in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after police were called to a gun call Sunday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, Springfield Code Enforcement brought the Springfield Gardens management team to Housing Court, one person is dead after a weekend shooting in Springfield, and a man accused of shooting a Manchester security guard turned himself into police on Sunday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Monday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash
A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
WNYT
Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation
Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
westernmassnews.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
PD: Man forced entry into home, assaults woman
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a woman early Saturday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an address in Gales Ferry for the report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, dispatchers reported a female victim called stating that her husband threatened to […]
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday morning news update
In this update, primary election day here in the Bay State is two weeks from Tuesday September 6th, police arrested 21-year-old Marco Gonzalez-Ortiz Saturday afternoon by officers conducting an anti-off-highway-vehicle detail, and Springfield Police are also asking for your help identifying two suspects involved in an armed carjacking that took place last month. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
South Hadley Police find 43-year-old woman
The South Hadley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 43-year-old woman.
Chicopee police hope to add 2 sergeant positions to expand C3 policing and improve technology
CHICOPEE – Hoping to improve existing programs and add new ones, Police Chief Patrick Major is asking to increase the number of supervisors in the department. Currently, the city ordinances allow for up to 17 sergeants. Major is hoping to add two more positions to the department to enhance its information technology division and add a new C3 policing unit in the Willimansett neighborhood.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court
The dry, hot summer has some looking forward to cooler days and the fall colors that come with the change in season. Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tenants of the Springfield Gardens Apartments ended up in Housing Court Monday after poor...
Comments / 0