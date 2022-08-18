The first episode of House of the Dragon just dropped this week and it’s currently living up to the hype. Even HBO’s streaming service crashed due to the sheer volume of people trying to catch the latest entry into the franchise Game of Thrones started. But like its predecessor, almost every episode is filled with fun trivia and hidden details fans shouldn’t miss. We take a look below at the best House of the Dragon episode 1 easter eggs and what they really mean.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO