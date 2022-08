FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks will extend their upcoming western road trip as the team is now scheduled to take on Grand Canyon on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. CT. The Hogs and the Antelopes will meet on the pitch for the first time in a battle of 2021 conference champions. GCU won the WAC regular season and tournament titles and is picked to win the league again in 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO