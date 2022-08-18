ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

New study suggest 1 in 30 US kids has autism

OMAHA, Neb. — When twins Alexander and Tristan were born, their mom, Laura Dirkschneider, knew they would have developmental delays. But finding help or a diagnosis for her sons seemed like an uphill battle. "They said, 'oh, we have a nine-month to a year wait list,'" said Dirkschneider. And...
OMAHA, NE
Semi-truck tips over on Omaha interstate ramp, causes Tuesday delays

OMAHA, Neb. — A semi-truck tipped over on an interstate ramp in Omaha early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. The crash happened on the I-80 off-ramp to northbound 13th Street around 1:30 a.m. Officials said one person was seriously injured. Police closed the ramp shortly...
OMAHA, NE
No charges to be filed in Bennington Lake boating incident

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed following a boating accident. The accident happened at Bennington Lake on July 25. Three people were critically injured when an inflatable that was being towed by a boat hit a sea wall near a bridge. They were identified as...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Elkhorn fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. — "The catch of a lifetime" is what an Elkhorn man says he found while competing in a fishing competition on the Missouri River. It was a cast that led him to something prehistoric!. Andy Moore's garage is filled with fishing poles. He's been fishing his whole...
OMAHA, NE
Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio

OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. In a news release, the Omaha Fire Department said...
OMAHA, NE
Cleanup at Nox-Crete fire site to begin Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Cleanup is slated to begin Tuesday at Omaha's Nox-Crete plant, nearly three months after a massive chemical fire broke out on Memorial Day. Nox-Crete received two approved cleanup permits with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy along with Omaha's Planning Department. It's expected the cleanup...
OMAHA, NE
Two people killed in Harrison County motorcycle crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday morning. In a news release, the Harrison County Sheriff said the crash happened on Austin Avenue near 307th Place, several miles south of Modale. Officials found the wreck around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when a passerby called 911.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
Community Safety Day in North Omaha focuses on families

Scores of residents attended the first-ever Community Safety Day event in North Omaha on Saturday. The founder says she is putting it on because of what happened to her own father. Under the joyous echo of gospel music, residents of North Omaha came out to Salem Baptist Church for the...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha's $20 million plan to turn wastewater into a revenue source

OMAHA, Neb. — A new public works project is giving the term "flushing money down the toilet" new meaning for Omaha and surrounding communities. On August 16, the Omaha City Council approved a $20 million Biogas Conditioning Project to capture and clean the gas naturally created during the wastewater treatment process at the Papillion Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha police investigating 2 shootings

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating two shootings potentially believed to be linked. The first shooting happened Sunday morning at about 2:08 near 33rd and Hamilton. Police said Patrick Jemison, 25, was shot and taken to Nebraska Medical Center. According to police, Jemison said he was walking in...
OMAHA, NE
'Build the community': Nebraska Parkour opens gym off 84th and West Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Parkour owner Mitchell Tillwick watched beginners and novices zip from point a to point b during his gym's grand opening Saturday. The former Bennington High School wrestler said he was driving home from practice and thought about free running. He Googled a group, and his enthusiasm took off.
OMAHA, NE
Husker fans, "Flat Herbie" arrive in Ireland for the big game

OMAHA, Neb. — Husker fans filed through Eppley Airfield Monday, dressed in a combination of red and green as they made their way to Dublin for Saturday's Nebraska-Northwestern game. "It's going to be the most fantastic trip ever," said Robert Foster as he and his wife Diana prepared to...
OMAHA, NE
"It's an honor": Newly-named Husker captains reflect on recognition by teammates

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers leave Monday for a week in Ireland, in advance of Saturday's season, and Big Ten Conference opener against Northwestern. Linebacker Nick Henrich, edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, and tight end Travis Vokolek were announced as 2022 team captains this past weekend after a vote by their teammates.
LINCOLN, NE

