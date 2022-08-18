Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
KETV.com
New study suggest 1 in 30 US kids has autism
OMAHA, Neb. — When twins Alexander and Tristan were born, their mom, Laura Dirkschneider, knew they would have developmental delays. But finding help or a diagnosis for her sons seemed like an uphill battle. "They said, 'oh, we have a nine-month to a year wait list,'" said Dirkschneider. And...
KETV.com
Semi-truck tips over on Omaha interstate ramp, causes Tuesday delays
OMAHA, Neb. — A semi-truck tipped over on an interstate ramp in Omaha early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. The crash happened on the I-80 off-ramp to northbound 13th Street around 1:30 a.m. Officials said one person was seriously injured. Police closed the ramp shortly...
KETV.com
No charges to be filed in Bennington Lake boating incident
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed following a boating accident. The accident happened at Bennington Lake on July 25. Three people were critically injured when an inflatable that was being towed by a boat hit a sea wall near a bridge. They were identified as...
KETV.com
Elkhorn fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. — "The catch of a lifetime" is what an Elkhorn man says he found while competing in a fishing competition on the Missouri River. It was a cast that led him to something prehistoric!. Andy Moore's garage is filled with fishing poles. He's been fishing his whole...
KETV.com
Former Sarpy County bar owner convicted in assault, tampering case
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Court records show Chad McMahon, 41, has been convicted in a case of assault dating back to April 2021. McMahon is the former owner of the Good Life Sports Bar and Lounge. According to a civil suit, a man said he tried to ask McMahon...
KETV.com
Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio
OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. In a news release, the Omaha Fire Department said...
KETV.com
Cleanup at Nox-Crete fire site to begin Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Cleanup is slated to begin Tuesday at Omaha's Nox-Crete plant, nearly three months after a massive chemical fire broke out on Memorial Day. Nox-Crete received two approved cleanup permits with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy along with Omaha's Planning Department. It's expected the cleanup...
KETV.com
Two people killed in Harrison County motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday morning. In a news release, the Harrison County Sheriff said the crash happened on Austin Avenue near 307th Place, several miles south of Modale. Officials found the wreck around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when a passerby called 911.
KETV.com
'It takes an army': Group makes 50-mile journey on foot for homeless veterans
Emerging from the fog, dozens made their way down Highway 6. "You're talking on gravel, sometimes they're uneven roads, you're talking about dangerous traffic back and forth," said Jay Miralles, co-founder of 50 Mile March. Their journey starts in Lincoln, walking for 22 hours until they reach La Vista. Participants...
KETV.com
Community Safety Day in North Omaha focuses on families
Scores of residents attended the first-ever Community Safety Day event in North Omaha on Saturday. The founder says she is putting it on because of what happened to her own father. Under the joyous echo of gospel music, residents of North Omaha came out to Salem Baptist Church for the...
KETV.com
2 people injured in crash on interstate 29, speed and alcohol believed to be factors
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the crash happened Sunday morning along Interstate 29. Officials said a speeding Dodge Charger crashed into a Chevy truck and injured the driver who was airlifted to a...
KETV.com
'It's the lifeline of our ministry': Chariots4Hope in need of car, car parts donations
OMAHA, Neb. — One local non-profit says it is in need of the community's help. It's called Chariots4Hope and it helps low-income families and individuals get reliable transportation. Since the start of Chariots4Hope in 2014, the organization has received about 910 donated vehicles. From those, they've been able to...
KETV.com
Omaha's $20 million plan to turn wastewater into a revenue source
OMAHA, Neb. — A new public works project is giving the term "flushing money down the toilet" new meaning for Omaha and surrounding communities. On August 16, the Omaha City Council approved a $20 million Biogas Conditioning Project to capture and clean the gas naturally created during the wastewater treatment process at the Papillion Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility.
KETV.com
Omaha police investigating 2 shootings
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating two shootings potentially believed to be linked. The first shooting happened Sunday morning at about 2:08 near 33rd and Hamilton. Police said Patrick Jemison, 25, was shot and taken to Nebraska Medical Center. According to police, Jemison said he was walking in...
KETV.com
'Build the community': Nebraska Parkour opens gym off 84th and West Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Parkour owner Mitchell Tillwick watched beginners and novices zip from point a to point b during his gym's grand opening Saturday. The former Bennington High School wrestler said he was driving home from practice and thought about free running. He Googled a group, and his enthusiasm took off.
KETV.com
Husker fans, "Flat Herbie" arrive in Ireland for the big game
OMAHA, Neb. — Husker fans filed through Eppley Airfield Monday, dressed in a combination of red and green as they made their way to Dublin for Saturday's Nebraska-Northwestern game. "It's going to be the most fantastic trip ever," said Robert Foster as he and his wife Diana prepared to...
KETV.com
"It's an honor": Newly-named Husker captains reflect on recognition by teammates
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers leave Monday for a week in Ireland, in advance of Saturday's season, and Big Ten Conference opener against Northwestern. Linebacker Nick Henrich, edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, and tight end Travis Vokolek were announced as 2022 team captains this past weekend after a vote by their teammates.
KETV.com
Husker football arrives in Dublin for season opener against Northwestern
DUBLIN, D — The Huskers have arrived in the Emerald Isle. After a wait at the airport in Omaha to resolve cargo and weight issues aboard the chartered plane, the Nebraska Cornhuskers arrived in Dublin, Ireland just before dawn Omaha time. The Huskers face Northwestern on Saturday in the...
