Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
Ohio State freshman, 4-star WR, latest Buckeye to shed black stripe in camp
Ohio State is looking for key playmakers and depth at wide receiver as true freshman Kyion Grayes is making an early impact. On Saturday, Grayes is the latest player to lose the black stripe on his helmet. The black stripe on the helmet is a label for freshman or unproven...
College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener
A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo predicts 'The Game' will be tighter moving forward
The Game between Ohio State and Michigan has been one-sided for several years before last season. Entering 2022 and moving forward, Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo believes that is all in the past. DiNardo believes that after last year’s 42-27 home win over Ohio State, Michigan will be able...
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 program initiating 'preliminary discussions' with B1G
Conference realignment rumors continue to swirl throughout the offseason and in the wake of the B1G’s new media rights agreement. Shortly after the B1G’s new deal was announced, various reports surfaced to indicate the B1G is likely not done expanding. That was more or less confirmed with a...
Ryan Day says he discussed OSU role for James Laurinaitis prior to former LB joining Notre Dame
Ryan Day will not only be facing Notre Dame in the season opener but will also be going against a former Ohio State player who’s now on the Fighting Irish staff. However, Day assured everyone that he has a lot of respect for him even though he tried to create a role for him on the Ohio State sideline.
Scott Frost downplays excessive vomiting at practice: 'I might have exaggerated the puking a bit'
Nebraska football is not going to let a lack of hard work in practice be a valid excuse this season. A few days ago, Scott Frost told reporters that offensive line coach Donovan Railoa was eliciting ’15 to 20′ pukes from the offensive linemen each practice period. And...
Former Penn State punter gets hit with random drug test after 81-yard punt
Former Penn State Nittany Lion and current New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin booted an 81 yard punt in Friday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He was scheduled for a random drug test less than 48 hours later. Gillikin spent four years at Penn State from 2016-2019,...
College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener
Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022
Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
Nebraska volleyball sells out Red-White scrimmage: 'There's no place like Nebraska'
The Nebraska volleyball team may not have their 1st game until Friday, but that won’t stop the fans from selling out the annual Red-White scrimmage. Per Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star, the game’s attendance was 7,946. The No. 1 ranked Cornhuskers sure do know how to fill out an arena. Coach John Cook was blown away by the number of people who showed up to watch the team play.
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment
Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday
A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
Nebraska starting QB Casey Thompson goes into 'meditative state' before games
Scott Frost named Texas transfer Casey Thompson the starter less than a week ago. On Sunday, Thompson addressed the media for the first time since. Thompson told reporters he goes into a ‘meditative state’ before games. Football for the Cornhuskers is just less than a week away, after...
Mike Farrell releases controversial power ranking of B1G head coaches
No. 1 – Ryan Day, Ohio State. There’s a lot going on here. For one, many pointed out that Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald is too high. The Wildcats have two divisional titles under Fitzgerald in 2018 and 2020 and won the B1G coach of the year award in 2018.
Could the B1G add an ACC school?
Conference expansion is one of the biggest storylines in college football currently. Having started up again with Texas and Oklahoma committing to join the SEC, the B1G made more waves this summer in adding both USC and UCLA. The continuing conversation regarding expansion is a complicated one. The Big Ten...
Iowa football: 5 statistical trends the Hawkeyes must reverse in 2022
Let’s forget, for a moment, that Iowa won 11 games and the Big Ten West during the 2021 season. If the Hawkeyes want to succeed in 2022, there are a handful of areas in which the Hawkeyes offense will need to improve. These are 5 things that went wrong...
Hayes: For the love of Osborne, why is Scott Frost still debating his QB situation?
It’s his team, his now or never. But maybe, just maybe, Scott Frost can let go. Let go of the quarterback position at Nebraska — a microcosm of the sometimes dynamic and more often dysfunctional disappointment of the past 4 seasons — and give in to what could be a soft, safe landing into the world of the solid, and at times, spectacular.
Bret Bielema shoulders accountability for Illini fan attendance: 'I am directly responsible'
Bret Bielema enters his second season in Champaign continuing his efforts in turning around the program. During his first season in 2021, the Illini produced a 5-7 record. That included upset wins over Penn State and Minnesota and other wins over Nebraska and Northwestern. Unfortunately for the Illini faithful, two...
