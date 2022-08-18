ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Spun

Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game

Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener

A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener

Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022

Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska volleyball sells out Red-White scrimmage: 'There's no place like Nebraska'

The Nebraska volleyball team may not have their 1st game until Friday, but that won’t stop the fans from selling out the annual Red-White scrimmage. Per Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star, the game’s attendance was 7,946. The No. 1 ranked Cornhuskers sure do know how to fill out an arena. Coach John Cook was blown away by the number of people who showed up to watch the team play.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment

Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday

A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
saturdaytradition.com

Could the B1G add an ACC school?

Conference expansion is one of the biggest storylines in college football currently. Having started up again with Texas and Oklahoma committing to join the SEC, the B1G made more waves this summer in adding both USC and UCLA. The continuing conversation regarding expansion is a complicated one. The Big Ten...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football: 5 statistical trends the Hawkeyes must reverse in 2022

Let’s forget, for a moment, that Iowa won 11 games and the Big Ten West during the 2021 season. If the Hawkeyes want to succeed in 2022, there are a handful of areas in which the Hawkeyes offense will need to improve. These are 5 things that went wrong...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Hayes: For the love of Osborne, why is Scott Frost still debating his QB situation?

It’s his team, his now or never. But maybe, just maybe, Scott Frost can let go. Let go of the quarterback position at Nebraska — a microcosm of the sometimes dynamic and more often dysfunctional disappointment of the past 4 seasons — and give in to what could be a soft, safe landing into the world of the solid, and at times, spectacular.
NFL

