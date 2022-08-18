ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sdpb.org

Rapid City Police seeking three following shooting incidents

Rapid City Police are searching for three people in connection with three shootings, two of them fatal. Police say one man and two juveniles are considered people of interest in the cases. Police are naming all three people as they continue the search. They include 17-year-old Robert Yellowbird of Sioux...
RAPID CITY, SD
brookingsradio.com

3 killed in Rapid City shootings

Three people were killed in two separate weekend incidents in Rapid City. Rapid City law enforcement said Sunday afternoon that they were searching for suspects in Saturday’s double homicide. It included the search of a home Sunday and the arrests of several people for outstanding warrants but the suspects remain at large.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Keeping the community safe during the Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating three shootings in Pennington County, including a gunshots report at the fairgrounds. Over the weekend, fair-goers and law enforcement heard gunshots on the grounds. “We had deputies actually in that area that responded immediately and followed up with some investigation, talking...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Organizations taking on the unhoused save Rapid City over $1 million

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this month Mayor Steve Allender presented the potential budget for 2023. In it was a significant increase in funding for two organizations that help the unhoused, but that seemed to have no major effect on council members. In fact, the mayor believes the council is fully behind the increase.
RAPID CITY, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Rapid City police give update on double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rapid City police are searching for three individuals who are persons of interest in a shooting that left two dead on Saturday. Officers had information Sunday on the location of a suspect. While several individuals were arrested with outstanding warrants at the residence, the three suspects remain at large. Authorities do believe they were at the residence at some point. The investigation into the double homicide continues. Police are asking that people who have information on the shootings contact them.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities announced the results of a joint investigation on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex trafficking operations led to the arrest of six men. According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, multiple investigative agencies worked together to conduct a sex-trafficking operation during the...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for hitting police car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police looking for 3 suspects involved in double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is looking for three suspects in a double homicide that happened over the weekend. The shooting occurred on 100 Surfwood Drive in North Rapid City. The police department with help from the city/county special response team was able to arrest several people...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There was a third shooting incident in Rapid City this weekend but in this case, no one was reportedly wounded. Just after midnight Sunday, after the fair had closed, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. On-duty deputies also heard gunshots and immediately responded to an area outside the fairgrounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office release. No suspects were found and law enforcement continues to investigate.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls suspect sought after 2 killed in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 7:45 p.m. - Rapid City Police are searching for three persons of interest, along with a vehicle believed to be associated with a shooting that left two men dead in Rapid City. They are:. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls (also...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: RCPD in search of persons of interest

UPDATE (5:07 p.m.): As a result of the ongoing investigation, RCPD is now seeking the public’s help to locate three persons of interest. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting incident on August 17. 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

The 2022 Central States Fair finally kicks off

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The smell of food, the sound of farm animals, and the screams from the rides, the 77th annual Central States Fair has finally arrived in Rapid City. The fair officially kicked off Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the opening ceremony, the fair’s general manager, Ron Jeffries, mentioned that the passes, which include the VIP pass, Premier Pass, and the Grandstand Pass were sold out. Jeffries hinted that the credit should go to the Rapid City community for showing tremendous support for the Central States Fair.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant is on the hunt for more donors as the nation’s blood supply moves into emergency status. Almost all summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has been marked as ‘critical’, meaning the amount of blood on hand was around 2 days’ worth of stock. Now, O-negative and O-positive blood is in an even shorter supply, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.
RAPID CITY, SD
q957.com

Two dead in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rapid City Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead. Officers responded to a call at an apartment this morning. Inside, they found two deceased individuals. The department said it was obvious they died of gunshot wounds.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police search for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in a fatal shooting. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls is the first person of interest identified by police. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a separate shooting that occurred on August 17.
RAPID CITY, SD

