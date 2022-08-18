Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
Rapid City Police seeking three following shooting incidents
Rapid City Police are searching for three people in connection with three shootings, two of them fatal. Police say one man and two juveniles are considered people of interest in the cases. Police are naming all three people as they continue the search. They include 17-year-old Robert Yellowbird of Sioux...
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
brookingsradio.com
3 killed in Rapid City shootings
Three people were killed in two separate weekend incidents in Rapid City. Rapid City law enforcement said Sunday afternoon that they were searching for suspects in Saturday’s double homicide. It included the search of a home Sunday and the arrests of several people for outstanding warrants but the suspects remain at large.
KELOLAND TV
Keeping the community safe during the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating three shootings in Pennington County, including a gunshots report at the fairgrounds. Over the weekend, fair-goers and law enforcement heard gunshots on the grounds. “We had deputies actually in that area that responded immediately and followed up with some investigation, talking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Organizations taking on the unhoused save Rapid City over $1 million
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this month Mayor Steve Allender presented the potential budget for 2023. In it was a significant increase in funding for two organizations that help the unhoused, but that seemed to have no major effect on council members. In fact, the mayor believes the council is fully behind the increase.
101.9 KELO-FM
Rapid City police give update on double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rapid City police are searching for three individuals who are persons of interest in a shooting that left two dead on Saturday. Officers had information Sunday on the location of a suspect. While several individuals were arrested with outstanding warrants at the residence, the three suspects remain at large. Authorities do believe they were at the residence at some point. The investigation into the double homicide continues. Police are asking that people who have information on the shootings contact them.
dakotanewsnow.com
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities announced the results of a joint investigation on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex trafficking operations led to the arrest of six men. According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, multiple investigative agencies worked together to conduct a sex-trafficking operation during the...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for 3 suspects involved in double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is looking for three suspects in a double homicide that happened over the weekend. The shooting occurred on 100 Surfwood Drive in North Rapid City. The police department with help from the city/county special response team was able to arrest several people...
dakotanewsnow.com
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There was a third shooting incident in Rapid City this weekend but in this case, no one was reportedly wounded. Just after midnight Sunday, after the fair had closed, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. On-duty deputies also heard gunshots and immediately responded to an area outside the fairgrounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office release. No suspects were found and law enforcement continues to investigate.
kbhbradio.com
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Weekend shootings in Rapid City, Sioux Falls; Papa Woody’s success
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls family is mourning the loss of a 36-year-old husband, father and brother who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls suspect sought after 2 killed in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 7:45 p.m. - Rapid City Police are searching for three persons of interest, along with a vehicle believed to be associated with a shooting that left two men dead in Rapid City. They are:. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls (also...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rounds on voters who berated him: They truly care about their country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds walked into a hornet’s nest and stayed calm during what was supposed to be a routine public forum with mostly — if not entirely — Republican constituents in Spearfish on Thursday. According to the Black...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: RCPD in search of persons of interest
UPDATE (5:07 p.m.): As a result of the ongoing investigation, RCPD is now seeking the public’s help to locate three persons of interest. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting incident on August 17. 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid...
kotatv.com
The 2022 Central States Fair finally kicks off
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The smell of food, the sound of farm animals, and the screams from the rides, the 77th annual Central States Fair has finally arrived in Rapid City. The fair officially kicked off Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the opening ceremony, the fair’s general manager, Ron Jeffries, mentioned that the passes, which include the VIP pass, Premier Pass, and the Grandstand Pass were sold out. Jeffries hinted that the credit should go to the Rapid City community for showing tremendous support for the Central States Fair.
KEVN
Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant is on the hunt for more donors as the nation’s blood supply moves into emergency status. Almost all summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has been marked as ‘critical’, meaning the amount of blood on hand was around 2 days’ worth of stock. Now, O-negative and O-positive blood is in an even shorter supply, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.
q957.com
Two dead in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rapid City Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead. Officers responded to a call at an apartment this morning. Inside, they found two deceased individuals. The department said it was obvious they died of gunshot wounds.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lawrence County sets number, price of 2023 liquor licenses
DEADWOOD — The state sets the fees and Lawrence County sets the number. The Lawrence County Commission approved a resolution establishing both for on-sale and off-sale liquor licenses it will approve for selling liquor outside the municipalities in 2023.
KELOLAND TV
Police search for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in a fatal shooting. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls is the first person of interest identified by police. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a separate shooting that occurred on August 17.
Comments / 0