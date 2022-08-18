It’s the same movie you know, love, and rewatched a dozen times back in 2009. James Cameron’s “Avatar” lands a special theatrical re-release in a new 4K high dynamic range restoration on September 23 to remind audiences of the sprawling epic ahead of its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” premiering December 16. The Oscar-winning adventure movie became the most successful film of all time upon release. Written, directed, and produced by Academy Award winner Cameron, “Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. The film was also produced by Jon Landau, and nominated for nine Oscars...

