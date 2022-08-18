Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Former BCSO deputy accused of smuggling meth, synthetic marijuana into Bexar County Jail
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for smuggling drugs into the jail while he worked as a detention officer there, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Mario Sepulveda, 21, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with abuse of official capacity between...
Man arrested in connection to five armed robberies, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to five armed robberies, the San Antonio Police Department said. Authorities identified the suspect as Giovanni Norman. Police said on Aug. 6, Norman robbed a Culebra Meat Market employee at gunpoint and took money from the register. He has reportedly robbed multiple Culebra Meat Markets as well as taco trucks in south San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Father helped 14-year-old son escape from authorities searching for him at Ingram Park Mall, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A 48-year-old man helped his 14-year-old son elude law enforcement authorities who were searching for him inside Ingram Park Mall, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday. The boy, along with another 14-year-old boy, were being sought Friday after they were involved in a vehicle pursuit...
KSAT 12
BCSO: Woman severely neglected by her 3 adult children dies in hospital
SAN ANTONIO – A 58-year-old woman who Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said was neglected by her three adult children and in “deplorable conditions” when she was found in her home last week has died. Patricia Martinez died Saturday afternoon after being taken off a ventilator at...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in face while driving in possible fit of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in what police say was caused by road rage. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday when police responded to a shooting off Callaghan Road and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said two vehicles were driving...
KSAT 12
Police looking at road rage as motive for NW Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a shooting on the Northwest Side late Monday night may have stemmed from road rage. The victim in this case was a passenger in a car traveling along Callaghan Road near Winlock Drive around 11:30 p.m. Police say the victim’s twin brother...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
Report: Man slaps woman, threatens to kill her following road rage incident
SCHERTZ, Texas — A man threatened to kill a woman following a road rage incident, a report from the Schertz Police Department says. The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Friday. The investigation is ongoing, but the report describes a person of interest who was tailgating a woman on...
WFAA
Mother dies after being found in 'deplorable' conditions; 3 arrested in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A 57-year-old woman found in "deplorable" conditions due to neglect has passed away, officials said Monday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a news briefing on Monday afternoon to provide more details on the incident. He said this is "certainly a heartbreaking situation" and said he is not opposed to authorities "trying to up the bond" on the suspects. Right now, each suspect is facing an $85,000 bond.
Deputies still searching for 14-year-old who ran into Ingram Park Mall after pursuit
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a 14-year-old suspect who ran into Ingram Park Mall after evading arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. On Friday, deputies received a call for shots fired on Old Onyx in far west Bexar County. Authorities found a vehicle matching the description of what the suspects were inside, and when they tried to pull the driver off, a pursuit began and lasted several minutes.
Police: Texas man shoots, kills suspect during robbery
A robbery suspect was shot and killed after the victim pulled out a gun, police said.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID 15-year-old killed in attempted robbery on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage robbery suspect who was fatally shot on the West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Laron Mackey, 15, died of a gunshot wound to the neck on Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road, near Ingram Road, authorities said.
WPMI
Off-duty corporal arrested after damaging home while intoxicated, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — An off-duty deputy in Texas is facing charges after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property, according to authorities. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Adelina Agosto, who is a corporal for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department after someone called 911 that a person was trying to break into a home.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who killed 19-year-old man on his birthday
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a 19-year-old man on his birthday six years ago. Jacob Perales was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 31, 2016, in the 3600 block of Piedmont. Officers arrived at the scene and tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead.
Off-duty BCSO detention deputy arrested for criminal mischief, facing possible termination
SAN ANTONIO — A 17 year veteran with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for criminal mischief Saturday morning and is now possibly facing termination from the agency, officials say. Around 12:55 a.m., Adelina Agosto is reported to have drunkenly showed up to someone's residence. When that person...
International Business Times
Disabled Woman With Mold Growing On Her Body Dies Of Neglect, 3 Children Arrested
A disabled mother living in unsanitary conditions in Texas passed away after she was neglected to the point of having mold growing on parts of her body. The victim's three adult children were arrested and are currently facing charges. Patricia Martinez, 57, died Saturday afternoon in a hospital in San...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are investigating after finding dead man with major head trauma downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they discovered a dead man lying on a sidewalk downtown. The incident happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of W Nueva and S Flores at a Bexar County Parking Garage. Police say that they got a call saying they think...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman steps outside to check the damage to her car following crash, hit by another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is lucky to be live after being hit by another vehicle after crashing her car on a Northeast Side highway. The accident happened around 3 a.m. on the Interstate 35 North access road and Dinn Drive. Police said the woman swerved to avoid hitting a...
KSAT 12
Suspects arrested in robbery at South Park Mall threatened to shoot Macy’s employees and store, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police made a second arrest in connection with a robbery at South Park Mall this summer. Victoria Cantera, 31, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Her co-defendant, Jesse Delacruz, 34, was arrested Tuesday on the same charges.
KSAT 12
SAPD looking for 33-year-old man last seen on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 33-year-old man who disappeared on the North Side earlier this month. Shannon Michael Callaway was last seen on Aug. 10 in the 1500 block of W. French Place, near West Woodlawn Avenue and Fredericksburg Road. Authorities said he is...
