KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man arrested in connection to five armed robberies, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to five armed robberies, the San Antonio Police Department said. Authorities identified the suspect as Giovanni Norman. Police said on Aug. 6, Norman robbed a Culebra Meat Market employee at gunpoint and took money from the register. He has reportedly robbed multiple Culebra Meat Markets as well as taco trucks in south San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Police looking at road rage as motive for NW Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a shooting on the Northwest Side late Monday night may have stemmed from road rage. The victim in this case was a passenger in a car traveling along Callaghan Road near Winlock Drive around 11:30 p.m. Police say the victim’s twin brother...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WFAA

Mother dies after being found in 'deplorable' conditions; 3 arrested in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A 57-year-old woman found in "deplorable" conditions due to neglect has passed away, officials said Monday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a news briefing on Monday afternoon to provide more details on the incident. He said this is "certainly a heartbreaking situation" and said he is not opposed to authorities "trying to up the bond" on the suspects. Right now, each suspect is facing an $85,000 bond.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Deputies still searching for 14-year-old who ran into Ingram Park Mall after pursuit

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a 14-year-old suspect who ran into Ingram Park Mall after evading arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. On Friday, deputies received a call for shots fired on Old Onyx in far west Bexar County. Authorities found a vehicle matching the description of what the suspects were inside, and when they tried to pull the driver off, a pursuit began and lasted several minutes.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WPMI

Off-duty corporal arrested after damaging home while intoxicated, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — An off-duty deputy in Texas is facing charges after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property, according to authorities. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Adelina Agosto, who is a corporal for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department after someone called 911 that a person was trying to break into a home.
KSAT 12

SAPD looking for 33-year-old man last seen on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 33-year-old man who disappeared on the North Side earlier this month. Shannon Michael Callaway was last seen on Aug. 10 in the 1500 block of W. French Place, near West Woodlawn Avenue and Fredericksburg Road. Authorities said he is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

