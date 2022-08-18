ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions, Arkansas District Export Council to host supply chain webinar

By Talk Business & Politics staff
talkbusiness.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Brian Burton named CEO of Arkansas Foodbank

Arkansas Foodbank announced Monday (Aug. 22) the appointment of Brian Burton, a native Arkansan, as CEO effective October 10. Burton succeeds current CEO Rhonda Sanders. He brings over 25 years of nonprofit leadership experience to the role. “We’re grateful to have had Rhonda at the helm the last 10 years,...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy