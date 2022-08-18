Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions, Arkansas District Export Council to host supply chain webinar

Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Brian Burton named CEO of Arkansas Foodbank
Arkansas Foodbank announced Monday (Aug. 22) the appointment of Brian Burton, a native Arkansan, as CEO effective October 10. Burton succeeds current CEO Rhonda Sanders. He brings over 25 years of nonprofit leadership experience to the role. “We’re grateful to have had Rhonda at the helm the last 10 years,...
talkbusiness.net
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
