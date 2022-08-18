Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Nyla’s Story: From Foster to Freshman
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One college freshman at the University of Southern Mississippi said she didn’t let family struggles hold her back from her dreams of higher education. Anything new can bring a mixture of emotions, especially transitioning from high school to college. USM freshman, Nyla Dennis, said she...
WDAM-TV
USM school of music programs are holding auditions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is audition season at the University of Southern Mississippi. The upcoming weeks will provide students the chance to showcase their talents and end up on stage representing the university. Sunday, the school held auditions for opera and musical theater. Students ranging from freshmen to doctoral...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg public schools implement clear-bag policy for athletic events
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football starts next week in the Hub City and Hattiesburg public schools are taking steps to make athletic events safer ahead of kickoff. “It’s a policy that we’re implementing to further our means of safety for our fans,” said Greg Carter, Hattiesburg Public Schools...
WDAM-TV
Youth Villages offers Pine Belt foster kids opportunities for success
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A national non-profit is helping foster children in Mississippi make plans for a successful future. Youth Villages helps young people aging out of foster care transition to college and independent adulthood through the program LifeSet. LifeSet started in 1999 and emphasizes one-on-one engagement with a specialist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Northeast Jones 2022 football schedule
9/2 – vs. West Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Perry Central – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at South Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Quitman* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7...
WDAM-TV
Spectrum Center hosts Community Clean-Up Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Spectrum Center, a Hattiesburg-based non-profit providing resources for the LGBTQ+ community, had a community clean-up event Saturday. The goal: make the center look appealing for anybody who wants to host an event or simply comes to the center to tap any of its available resources.
WDAM-TV
Richton 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. St. Andrew’s – 7:30 p.m. 9/17 – at Puckett – 7:30 p.m. 9/24 – vs. Bay Springs* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – at Lumberton* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – vs. Enterprise* – 7 p.m. 10/14 –...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel courthouse on Monday, Aug. 22, to discuss a potential business opportunity for the county. “Today, we went into executive session to discuss a potential economic development project where the county would be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Local church celebrates 27 years and new designation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is celebrating 27 years of worship and their new building. Pathway Christian Fellowship Church held a designation ceremony Sunday afternoon to declare its new building as an official place of faith. “Through the hills and valleys, ups and downs and so forth, to...
WDAM-TV
NCIU patients to hold reunion at Hattiesburg Zoo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A wild time awaits “graduates” of Forrest General Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as they gather with their families for a reunion. Th reunion is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hattiesburg Zoo. The event...
WDAM-TV
HPD: Missing woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman who was reported missing in Hattiesburg has been found. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Veronica Holton has been located and is safe. HPD originally reported that Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s...
WDAM-TV
Pediatricians give insight on what to expect during wellness exams for teens
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local pediatricians recommend yearly wellness exams for all school-age kids, including teens. Vaccines and bloodwork are routine procedures that parents and kids should expect at yearly wellness exams. “... we do blood work at certain visits … screening for anemia, screening for high cholesterol,” said Dr....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list
Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post. A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after police caught him in the middle of a burglary. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 46-year-old O’Brian Brown on one count of residential burglary on Sunday, Aug. 21. Brown allegedly broke into an apartment on Mable Street around 7:00...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. supervisors propose to cut millage rate in FY23 budget
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors is busy finalizing a budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023, a plan that would cut county taxes. The supervisors said the lower taxes would help Jones County residents save a little money to help alleviate the effects of inflation.
WDAM-TV
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co. Sunday
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of the man who died Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River has been released. According to Marion County Cheif Coroner Jessie Graham, the man was identified as 64-year-old Dale Broom. The official...
WDAM-TV
2 people suffer injuries in firework accident in Rustin community Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered injuries in a fireworks accident in Jones County Sunday afternoon. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the department responded to a report of a man who suffered a critical injury during a fireworks mishap at a home on Newcomb Road in the Rustin community.
WDAM-TV
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. supervisors discuss new fire trucks
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, Aug. 22, to discuss the potential purchase of new fire trucks for three departments within the county. Although the board did not designate the brand of truck they wanted, they did say they wanted to ensure...
Comments / 0