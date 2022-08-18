Read full article on original website
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net
County Seeks Proposals for Youth Program Funding
Poughkeepsie… The Dutchess County Department of Community and Family Services’ Division of Youth Services is requesting proposals for youth development services from municipalities and non-profit, community-based organizations for calendar year January 1st to December 31st, 2023. Program funding will be awarded in the following categories:. Youth Development Programs...
Skoufis rips $32M tax breaks from Orange County board for planned winery in Goshen
GOSHEN — Workers had been blasting and preparing a construction site off Route 17M for weeks when an Orange County board approved $32 million in tax reductions last week for the giant winery and warehouse that Royal Wine Corp. is set to build there. The size and timing of the benefits — after...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Lawsuit leads to allegations of financial deception by county official
KINGSTON – A discrimination lawsuit by the Ulster County Finance Commissioner’s former secretary has led to testimony of alleged financial cover-ups by Finance Commissioner Burt Gulnick. The commissioner is being sued by his former secretary, Heather Mikesh. Mikesh testified that during the pandemic, the Ulster County Payroll Supervisor...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planning continues for former slave cemetery
NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh hopes to have the planning and cost analysis in the months ahead for the new location of a former slave cemetery. The city council has already selected a site at Downing Park to re-inter the former slaves whose remains were unearthed during excavation at the former Broadway School – now the city courthouse – several years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of August 22
Note: the Office for the Aging and OFA Friendship Centers will be closed for Labor. Day on Monday, September 5th. Clients of our Home Delivered Meals program will. receive their meals in advance of the holiday. SAVE THE DATE – OFA “SENIOR PROM” IS BACK. It’s happening....
spectrumlocalnews.com
GOP State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt on his bid for NY-18 seat
The new 18th Congressional District includes most of the big cities in the Hudson Valley, from Newburgh north to New Paltz and Kingston. The district includes all of Orange County, most of Dutchess County and a sliver of Ulster County. While there are three Democrats running on Tuesday for their party’s nomination, there is no Republican primary. Two-term state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt is the lone Republican vying for the seat.
End of federal universal free meal program impacts Hudson Valley families
Kids will once again qualify for either free, reduced or fully paid meals after their parents fill out an application. But this coupled with inflation is likely to put a strain on families.
Owner Of Longtime Poughkeepsie Business Injured By ‘Drunk Driver’
A Hudson Valley father who runs a 43-year-old family business was badly hurt by an alleged drunk driver. His family is hoping for help. On Friday, 32-year-old Salvatore Carbone of Hyde Park was involved in a "terrible motorcycle accident" on Route 9G in Dutchess County, his wife wrote in a GoFundMe for the family.
RELATED PEOPLE
22-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed In Crash
Police are searching for clues to determine what caused a Hudson Valley man to fatally drive off the road. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed an Orange County man lost his life in a crash in Sullivan County. Sullivan County, New York Crash Kills Orange County, New York Man.
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
The Demolition of the Historic Bennett School for Girls in Millbrook New York
As I write this article about the abandoned Bennett School for Girls in Millbrook, NY, demolition work has begun to clear the ruins to make way for a park that will include a nearby restored community center, according to the Times Union. The last building to be taken down was...
Photos: ‘Reckless’ Hudson Valley Teen Causes Dump Truck Rollover, 2 Hurt
Two people were injured and a major road was shut down for hours in the Hudson Valley when a teen allegedly tried to pass a dump truck. We have photos from the scene. The Saugerties Police Department confirmed an Ulster County teen was arrested following a dump truck rollover that injured at least two people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Briarcliff Manor Mayor Calls For State Action On 'Dangerous, Outdated Roadway'
A Northern Westchester mayor who is fed up with the dangerous conditions on major roadways is calling on the state for action. In a letter to state transportation officials, Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steve Vescio once again presses state Department of Transportation officials to address the serious and ongoing safety issues on the heavily trafficked and outmoded Route 9A in as it winds through Briarcliff and Ossining.
Four Charged With Manslaughter After Hudson Valley Father’s Reported ‘Suicide’
Four Hudson Valley residents have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a Hudson Valley father. Police were told the man attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department reported four Hudson Valley residents were arrested for manslaughter following an investigation into a reported suicide.
Wingdale Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize
A Hudson Valley resident won a $1 million lottery prize. Dutchess County resident Loretta Lashomb, of Wingdale, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s $1,000,000 Lucky Dog scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. She received the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $559,860...
Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing
On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spring Valley Police Department Wishes Detective Happy Retirement After 36 Years
SPRING VALLEY, NY – Spring Valley Police Department Detective Reginald “Reggie” Anderson has called it...
NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim
Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York
One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
Comments / 0