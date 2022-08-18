ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

theharlemvalleynews.net

County Seeks Proposals for Youth Program Funding

Poughkeepsie… The Dutchess County Department of Community and Family Services’ Division of Youth Services is requesting proposals for youth development services from municipalities and non-profit, community-based organizations for calendar year January 1st to December 31st, 2023. Program funding will be awarded in the following categories:. Youth Development Programs...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Lawsuit leads to allegations of financial deception by county official

KINGSTON – A discrimination lawsuit by the Ulster County Finance Commissioner’s former secretary has led to testimony of alleged financial cover-ups by Finance Commissioner Burt Gulnick. The commissioner is being sued by his former secretary, Heather Mikesh. Mikesh testified that during the pandemic, the Ulster County Payroll Supervisor...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Planning continues for former slave cemetery

NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh hopes to have the planning and cost analysis in the months ahead for the new location of a former slave cemetery. The city council has already selected a site at Downing Park to re-inter the former slaves whose remains were unearthed during excavation at the former Broadway School – now the city courthouse – several years ago.
NEWBURGH, NY
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Rhinebeck, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

GOP State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt on his bid for NY-18 seat

The new 18th Congressional District includes most of the big cities in the Hudson Valley, from Newburgh north to New Paltz and Kingston. The district includes all of Orange County, most of Dutchess County and a sliver of Ulster County. While there are three Democrats running on Tuesday for their party’s nomination, there is no Republican primary. Two-term state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt is the lone Republican vying for the seat.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Person
Marc Molinaro
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York

Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Rental Home#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#County Executive Molinaro
Daily Voice

Briarcliff Manor Mayor Calls For State Action On 'Dangerous, Outdated Roadway'

A Northern Westchester mayor who is fed up with the dangerous conditions on major roadways is calling on the state for action. In a letter to state transportation officials, Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steve Vescio once again presses state Department of Transportation officials to address the serious and ongoing safety issues on the heavily trafficked and outmoded Route 9A in as it winds through Briarcliff and Ossining.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
Daily Voice

Wingdale Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

A Hudson Valley resident won a $1 million lottery prize. Dutchess County resident Loretta Lashomb, of Wingdale, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s $1,000,000 Lucky Dog scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. She received the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $559,860...
WINGDALE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing

On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
NEWBURGH, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York

One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
RHINEBECK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY

