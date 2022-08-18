Read full article on original website
wvik.org
Design Work Begins for New Davenport Park
Chad Dyson, Director of Parks and Recreation, says Main Street Landing will cover about 15 acres, between the railroad tracks and the river, and from the Skybridge east to the roller dam. "The idea is that we want to create a uniquely Davenport visionary riverfront park to strengthen surrounding neighborhoods,...
Dog found dead, abandoned inside kennel in Davenport; Iowa DNR searching for owner
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is searching for the owner of a dog that was found dead in Davenport Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the department, a DNR conservation officer was on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue on Aug. 21 when they found an abandoned kennel in the foliage.
ourquadcities.com
$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon
Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
wvik.org
Bettendorf and YMCA Work on Plans for The Landing
Called "The Landing," it would include a new water park and new outdoor ice rink, and converting the Life Fitness Center into a youth recreation center. Kim Kidwell, Director of Culture and Recreation for the city, says plans now call for Bettendorf and the YMCA to build a water park, and replace the city's pool, Splash Landing.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
ourquadcities.com
With help of a ‘Picker,’ Hilltop hopes to improve gateway to downtown
Soon after the first anniversary of becoming just second director of Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village (HCV), Molly Otting-Carlson had a big day Thursday, Aug. 18. She met here with a senior officer of Main Street America and a co-star of the hit cable History show “American Pickers,” at a key location on HCV’s southern border.
ourquadcities.com
Sikorski addresses pressure put on police by additional responsibility
Officers learn how to be social workers and first contacts in mental health cases. Officers learn how to be social workers and first contacts in mental health cases. Anyone who spends a few minutes with Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski learns quickly how passionate he is about the job. No...
Can You Recognize These Quad Cities Signs From Just One Letter?
Every day, we commute to work, and we commute home. You see things along the way - other cars, other people, and businesses. Can you recognize pieces of iconic Quad Cities signs by one letter? Let's find out. Here's how this works:. Scroll through the letters, and see if you...
Daily Iowan
UI alum opens Iowa City bar with ‘botanical twist’
East of Iowa City’s central downtown shops, a University of Iowa alum is bringing a new kind of bar to the area — one with a botanical twist. The Green House, on 505 E. Washington St., Unit 1842, is set to open Sept. 3 after completing renovations to Van B’s Brew, which closed its doors in November 2020.
davenportlibrary.com
“Last Seen” and the Black Community in Davenport
A valuable resource for discovering more details about the families of Davenport’s post-Civil War Black community is Last Seen: Finding Family After Slavery, an online database of advertisements “placed in newspapers across the United States (and beyond) by formerly enslaved people searching for family members and loved ones after emancipation.”
Iowa Chiropractor Sentenced For Insurance Fraud
(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa chiropractor has been ordered to pay a 22-thousand dollar judgment after pleading guilty to insurance fraud. Forty-one-year-old Joshua David Blunt of Bettendorf admitted submitting false insurance claims for chiropractic care that was never provided. Blunt was arrested last year in Scott County. He has received a deferred judgment and been placed on two years of probation. The case was investigated by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
wvik.org
Portrait of Black Hawk
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Life can be counted on to take strange twists and turns. Had it not been for one small kindness amid the horrors of an Indian massacre, we might never know what the Sauk warrior Black Hawk looked like. There he is today, looking...
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Thomas Stephanie, 46, of Washington, has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Presenting False Information. The charge against Stephanie stems from an...
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island junior high student makes threat, increased police presence
On Saturday, August 20, local police contacted the Rock Island-Milan School District Central Office about a concerning social media photo that was posted by a junior high student. The police deemed that the threat was not credible — “however we are having an increased police presence today,” school district spokeswoman...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries roundup: Mowers, car, cash, collectables stolen from garages, cars
GALESBURG — Here are the recent burglaries reported in Galesburg. A 40” x 24” steel mesh cart valued at $150 was reported stolen from outside Mary Allen West Tower at 4:16 p.m. Thursday. The theft reportedly occurred between 3-3p.m. A Cub Cadet riding lawn mower valued at...
