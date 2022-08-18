ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bear Lake, MN

fox9.com

120 ghost guns tied to Twin Cities crimes, including shootings at Mall of America and Richfield school

(FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities metro continues to face violent crime challenges, law enforcement agencies are increasingly encountering ghost guns tied to a variety of crimes. Ghost guns are privately made firearms that have no serial number and are often bought online via build-to-shoot kits without a background check required, allowing criminals and teenagers to exploit the loophole to get their hands on a gun.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
White Bear Lake, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
White Bear Lake, MN
White Bear Lake, MN
Cars
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
fox9.com

Family sues after contractor skips out on $11K job in Woodbury

(FOX 9) - Two Woodbury families are out of a lot of money after they say they hired the same local contractor to work on their homes, and he stopped showing up after being paid. On April 6, Kristi and Josh Parah hired Troy Robinson’s Absolute Roofing and Remodeling for...
WOODBURY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Eden Prairie mall put on lockdown after man fatally shoots himself inside store

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – A Twin Cities mall went on lockdown for a couple of hours Monday night after a man fatally shot himself inside a store.Eden Prairie police say officers were called to Eden Prairie Center at about 7:25 p.m. after there was a "report of a shot fired" inside the Scheels sporting goods store. Officers arrived to find a man dead inside the store from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The lockdown was lifted at about 9:20 p.m. Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett says the investigation is "active and fluid," and he noted that several members of...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Fun for all at Pepper Fest parade

The Pepper Fest parade was one filled with visiting royalty, community faces and fun on Saturday, Aug. 20. The 2022 Pepper Fest court kicked off the parade followed by the lineup of 12royal court candidates. The Hudson and New Richmond marching bands were close behind. Hudson soccer, cheer and hockey...
HUDSON, WI
KFIL Radio

140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras

South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
River Falls Journal

River Falls racetrack plans scuttled

The proposed development of a racetrack in River Falls has been canceled, according to Community Development Director Amy Peterson. Instead of using the land to build a racetrack, the developer will look to use the land for a housing development. City Council member Diane Odeen posted on Aug. 19 about...
RIVER FALLS, WI
KARE 11

Wedding dress 'garage sale' helping Twin Cities brides

MINNEAPOLIS — The average bride spends $1,800 on a dress, according to Brides.com. "It's extremely hard to sell your dress online, and it's a lot of work to try and buy one from someone online," Freya Wilde co-owner, Andrea Fischer said. Freya Wilde is a wedding dress rental company,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

6-year-old girl riding bike shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say a six-year-old girl was struck by gunfire Monday evening in Minneapolis while riding her bike in the Phillips neighborhood. Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the area of East 24th Street near 18th Avenue South. At the scene, officers say they learned a six-year-old girl was riding her bike on the south side of East 24th Street when she was hit by the gunfire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

