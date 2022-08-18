Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities
A motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening when he was struck by another driver as he merged onto I-694. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 "at a high speed." He proceeded to cross traffic, and...
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
fox9.com
Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot at Eden Prairie Center
A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store in Eden Prairie Center, creating a panic and sending the mall into lockdown Monday evening. Scheels is expected to reopen on Tuesday.
fox9.com
120 ghost guns tied to Twin Cities crimes, including shootings at Mall of America and Richfield school
(FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities metro continues to face violent crime challenges, law enforcement agencies are increasingly encountering ghost guns tied to a variety of crimes. Ghost guns are privately made firearms that have no serial number and are often bought online via build-to-shoot kits without a background check required, allowing criminals and teenagers to exploit the loophole to get their hands on a gun.
fox9.com
Family sues after contractor skips out on $11K job in Woodbury
(FOX 9) - Two Woodbury families are out of a lot of money after they say they hired the same local contractor to work on their homes, and he stopped showing up after being paid. On April 6, Kristi and Josh Parah hired Troy Robinson’s Absolute Roofing and Remodeling for...
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Eden Prairie mall put on lockdown after man fatally shoots himself inside store
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – A Twin Cities mall went on lockdown for a couple of hours Monday night after a man fatally shot himself inside a store.Eden Prairie police say officers were called to Eden Prairie Center at about 7:25 p.m. after there was a "report of a shot fired" inside the Scheels sporting goods store. Officers arrived to find a man dead inside the store from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The lockdown was lifted at about 9:20 p.m. Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett says the investigation is "active and fluid," and he noted that several members of...
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair safety: Fair police chief says department is prepared
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - New Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla is confident that this year's fair will go off without a hitch after the police department was able to round out hiring its staff this past week. Earlier this month, the chief wrote a letter to...
fox9.com
Security: Eden Prairie Center Mall on lockdown after report of a shooting
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eden Prairie Center Mall has been placed into lockdown after reports of a shooting at the mall, security tells FOX 9. FOX 9 is working to learn more about the situation. There is an active police presence in the area of the Scheels store.
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
Hudson Star-Observer
PHOTOS: Fun for all at Pepper Fest parade
The Pepper Fest parade was one filled with visiting royalty, community faces and fun on Saturday, Aug. 20. The 2022 Pepper Fest court kicked off the parade followed by the lineup of 12royal court candidates. The Hudson and New Richmond marching bands were close behind. Hudson soccer, cheer and hockey...
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras
South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
fox9.com
Stillwater volunteer firefighter battling rare disease, overwhelmed by community
Late last month a volunteer Stillwater firefighter returned from a work trip to northern Minnesota with a virus his family thought at first was COVID-19. But within days, his headache, sore throat and body aches turned into paralysis of his face and neck, leaving him unable to breathe, speak or swallow.
River Falls Journal
River Falls racetrack plans scuttled
The proposed development of a racetrack in River Falls has been canceled, according to Community Development Director Amy Peterson. Instead of using the land to build a racetrack, the developer will look to use the land for a housing development. City Council member Diane Odeen posted on Aug. 19 about...
fox9.com
Witness recounts scary moments after reported shooting in Eden Prairie mall
Eden Prairie Center Mall has been placed into lockdown after reports of a shooting at the mall, security tells FOX 9. In a tweet, Eden Prairie police say they responded to the mall around 7:25 p.m. for reports of shots fired. At the scene, they say they found one man dead.
fox9.com
No threat to public after shooting at Eden Prairie Center Mall
In a tweet, Eden Prairie police say they responded to the mall around 7:25 p.m. for reports of a shot fired. At the scene, they say they found one man dead.
Wedding dress 'garage sale' helping Twin Cities brides
MINNEAPOLIS — The average bride spends $1,800 on a dress, according to Brides.com. "It's extremely hard to sell your dress online, and it's a lot of work to try and buy one from someone online," Freya Wilde co-owner, Andrea Fischer said. Freya Wilde is a wedding dress rental company,...
fox9.com
6-year-old girl riding bike shot in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say a six-year-old girl was struck by gunfire Monday evening in Minneapolis while riding her bike in the Phillips neighborhood. Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the area of East 24th Street near 18th Avenue South. At the scene, officers say they learned a six-year-old girl was riding her bike on the south side of East 24th Street when she was hit by the gunfire.
