The Independent

The Fox News host driving colleagues into a frenzy by failing to back Trump over Mar-a-Lago raid

It was Thursday afternoon, and, not for the first time, Fox News host Jessica Tarlov was pursuing a line of reasoning not often heard on her network. “If this was actually an illegal search, which is what he’s saying it was, you could bring that to court,” Ms Tarlov said during a discussion of the FBI’s serach of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on the programme The Five. “And his lawyers are not doing that. They’ve had ten days now to do that and they’ve done nothing.” That’s as far as Ms Tarlov made it before she was...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Mustafa Ali's Refusal To Be 'Marketable'

Mustafa Ali has been a regular fixture on WWE TV since Triple H took over the creative direction of the promotion. Besides being inserted into the United States Title picture, Ali has been featured in a new tag team with Cedric Alexander. As such, it appears Ali will get more airtime going forward, and the Superstar has every intention of seizing his opportunity.
