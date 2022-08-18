ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after fatal wreck in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that one man has died and others were seriously injured in a wreck Saturday evening in Curry County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to a wreck involving two vehicles at the intersection of Curry Roads […]
CURRY COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena. The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members […]
TEXICO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after being hit by trailer near Portales

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Thursday afternoon incident outside of Portales that left one woman dead. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officials responded to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Road 5, just outside Portales, around 12 p.m. Thursday after […]
PORTALES, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Woman dead after Portales crash, suspect in custody

PORTALES, N.M.— A Portales woman was arrested for driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed one woman and injured several others on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Portales Police Department, Bionca Martinez, 24, was driving northbound at a high speed and failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into 35 -year-old Laura Fernandez of Portales.
PORTALES, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Cannon Air Force Base airman killed in motorcycle accident

PORTALES, New Mexico (KVII) — An airman stationed at Cannon Air Force Base was killed in motorcycle accident over the weekend. Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron was killed Sunday. The crash happened in Portales. No other details about the crash have been...
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Portales woman killed after neighbor hits her with trailer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virginia Poe, 82, was hit by her neighbor’s flatbed trailer and killed on August 18. New Mexico State Police investigated the incident, which happened on the 1400 block of Roosevelt Rd. 5, just outside Portales. NMSP say Poe was checking her mailbox just off the road. They say her 88-year-old neighbor was […]
PORTALES, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 wanted in connection to Aug. 14 Clovis shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that two men are wanted in connection with an August shooting that left a 16-year-old dead. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the Clovis Police Department was called to an apartment building at 1100 Sycamore on Aug. 14 on a report of a gunshot victim. Police […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

PHOTOS: BNSF releases info on Wednesday train derailment near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BNSF Railway Company confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that a train derailed Wednesday morning northeast of Hereford. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, an eastbound intermodal freight train derailed 17 cars around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday northeast of Hereford. Officials said there were no injuries to the train […]
HEREFORD, TX
KOAT 7

River levels reach historic levels due to heavy rains and flooding

Several rivers and streams in New Mexico reached or neared historic flood levels not seen since the 1960s. According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning was issued for the Pecos River from Fort Sumner through Roswell on Saturday. Those are in effect until Sunday. The National Weather Service...
FORT SUMNER, NM
FMX 94.5

Photos: A Terrifying Train Derailment Occurred in Hereford, Texas

A train derailment was reported to have occurred in Hereford on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022. The incident happened in the early morning hours. According to MyHighPlains, the derailment took place in the area of Highway 60 and Road DD around 5 a.m. Officials with BNSF Railway confirmed that 17 freight train cars were involved in the accident. There have been no reports of injuries to the train crew. The exact cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.
HEREFORD, TX
muleshoejournal.com

Here are the new faces around Muleshoe ISD

There are many new faces this year around Muleshoe ISD. Each campus has a handful of new educators and staff members. Here’s a look at some of the new faces families will (or may) encounter this week as school goes back in session. Dillman 1 (L-R): Hailey Anzaldua, Claudia...
MULESHOE, TX
KFDA

Organizations in Eastern New Mexico awarded grant money for art programs

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The New Mexico Arts awarded some organizations in Eastern New Mexico grant money for art programming and services. Clovis Community College received a $7,133 grant for the Clovis Community College Cultural Arts Series, which brings performing arts to its community. “We are excited to have...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dead after hitting deer on the road

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer just north of Tucumcari. Around 9 p.m. August 1, New Mexico State Police were called to State Road 104, north of Tucumcari. NMSP say its initial investigation determined a 2002 Harley Davidson was going east on State Road 104 when it hit a deer on […]
TUCUMCARI, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy