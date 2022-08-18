Read full article on original website
1 dead after fatal wreck in Curry County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that one man has died and others were seriously injured in a wreck Saturday evening in Curry County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to a wreck involving two vehicles at the intersection of Curry Roads […]
Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena. The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members […]
Clovis PD respond to fight, shots fired at Curry Co. fairgrounds
CLOVIS, NM— On Wednesday, law enforcement responded to a fight and possible shots fired call at the Curry County fairgrounds around 8:50 p.m., according to a press release from the Clovis Police Department. After investigating, police determined there had been no shots fired, but confirmed the occurrence of a fight amongst a group of juveniles, […]
Officials investigating fight, ‘mass-exit’ at Curry County Fair
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office released information about a Wednesday evening fight at the Curry County Fair, which may have contributed to a “mass-exit” by the crowd that resulted in several injuries. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement was called to the south end of the midway at the […]
1 dead after being hit by trailer near Portales
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Thursday afternoon incident outside of Portales that left one woman dead. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officials responded to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Road 5, just outside Portales, around 12 p.m. Thursday after […]
everythinglubbock.com
Woman dead after Portales crash, suspect in custody
PORTALES, N.M.— A Portales woman was arrested for driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed one woman and injured several others on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Portales Police Department, Bionca Martinez, 24, was driving northbound at a high speed and failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into 35 -year-old Laura Fernandez of Portales.
1 dead, 1 arrested in Portales drunken driving incident
PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Portales Police Department reported that one person has been arrested after a Tuesday vehicle wreck that killed one person and injured multiple others in Roosevelt County. According to the Portales Police Department, officers and fire crews were called out to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of […]
abc7amarillo.com
Cannon Air Force Base airman killed in motorcycle accident
PORTALES, New Mexico (KVII) — An airman stationed at Cannon Air Force Base was killed in motorcycle accident over the weekend. Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron was killed Sunday. The crash happened in Portales. No other details about the crash have been...
Portales woman killed after neighbor hits her with trailer
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virginia Poe, 82, was hit by her neighbor’s flatbed trailer and killed on August 18. New Mexico State Police investigated the incident, which happened on the 1400 block of Roosevelt Rd. 5, just outside Portales. NMSP say Poe was checking her mailbox just off the road. They say her 88-year-old neighbor was […]
2 wanted in connection to Aug. 14 Clovis shooting
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that two men are wanted in connection with an August shooting that left a 16-year-old dead. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the Clovis Police Department was called to an apartment building at 1100 Sycamore on Aug. 14 on a report of a gunshot victim. Police […]
Portales woman accused of driving drunk and causing fatal crash
PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Bionca Mircona Martinez is charged with the death of another woman while driving drunk. It happened at West 18th and South Ave. D after Martinez ran a stop sign. She told police she had one drink earlier in the night. They say she was clearly impaired and found an alcohol container inside […]
Portales woman dies in bucket truck crash in Roosevelt County
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales woman died after her vehicle crashed into a bucket truck on Wednesday near Portales, according to the New Mexico State Police. At 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, the New Mexico State Police responded to a vehicle crash on State Road 88 near Portales. Police detailed that the initial […]
PHOTOS: BNSF releases info on Wednesday train derailment near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BNSF Railway Company confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that a train derailed Wednesday morning northeast of Hereford. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, an eastbound intermodal freight train derailed 17 cars around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday northeast of Hereford. Officials said there were no injuries to the train […]
KOAT 7
River levels reach historic levels due to heavy rains and flooding
Several rivers and streams in New Mexico reached or neared historic flood levels not seen since the 1960s. According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning was issued for the Pecos River from Fort Sumner through Roswell on Saturday. Those are in effect until Sunday. The National Weather Service...
Photos: A Terrifying Train Derailment Occurred in Hereford, Texas
A train derailment was reported to have occurred in Hereford on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022. The incident happened in the early morning hours. According to MyHighPlains, the derailment took place in the area of Highway 60 and Road DD around 5 a.m. Officials with BNSF Railway confirmed that 17 freight train cars were involved in the accident. There have been no reports of injuries to the train crew. The exact cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.
Clovis, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Lovington High School soccer team will have a game with Clovis High School on August 23, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
muleshoejournal.com
Here are the new faces around Muleshoe ISD
There are many new faces this year around Muleshoe ISD. Each campus has a handful of new educators and staff members. Here’s a look at some of the new faces families will (or may) encounter this week as school goes back in session. Dillman 1 (L-R): Hailey Anzaldua, Claudia...
KFDA
Organizations in Eastern New Mexico awarded grant money for art programs
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The New Mexico Arts awarded some organizations in Eastern New Mexico grant money for art programming and services. Clovis Community College received a $7,133 grant for the Clovis Community College Cultural Arts Series, which brings performing arts to its community. “We are excited to have...
Motorcyclist dead after hitting deer on the road
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer just north of Tucumcari. Around 9 p.m. August 1, New Mexico State Police were called to State Road 104, north of Tucumcari. NMSP say its initial investigation determined a 2002 Harley Davidson was going east on State Road 104 when it hit a deer on […]
