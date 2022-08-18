Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
1 hurt in shooting at Harrisburg-area Walmart
UPDATE: At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’. Police converged on a Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township late Sunday afternoon after the report of a shooting inside the store. Around 6 p.m., numerous police vehicles could be seen parked in various...
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, suspect identified through envelope DNA
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say the decades-long cold case homicide of Anna Kane has been solved thanks to DNA on an envelope the suspected killer sent to a newspaper. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee Trail Road in Perry Township on October […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shenandoah Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court Appearances
Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Shenandoah woman who failed to appear for court. Schuylkill County District Attorney Mike O'Pake and Detectives say they are looking for Toni Ann Chester, 37, of Shenandoah after she failed to appear appear at the Schuylkill County Court House on July 19, 2022 and July 20, 2022 for status conferences.
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
abc27.com
Motorcyclist died in Lancaster County accident: Police
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police say that a motorcyclist has died after a Saturday night accident in Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The crash between a car and a motorcycle...
abc27.com
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
abc27.com
Update: One person died in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday. The York County coroner says the crash occurred in the area of N. Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Machester Township. The person who died in the crash was a 37-year-old man, the coroner reports, whose name has not yet been released.
fox29.com
Woman shot in the head, man shoots himself during arrest in Berks County, police say
Police were trying the save a woman's life when they say her shooter turned the gun on himself. The 55-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived at the 100 block Park Avenue in Reading on Saturday. A 40-year-old man, identified as the shooter, was also located on the scene.
Berks County Resident Caught With Loaded Gun at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG, PA — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Berks County man with a loaded gun at the airport security checkpoint on Sunday, Aug. 15. The man, a resident of Reading, PA, was found with a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets.
Gunman Shoots Woman in Head, Then Himself While Being Arrested In Reading: Police
A 40-year-old man shot a 55-year-old woman in the head and then did the same to himself while he was being taken into custody, authorities in Reading said. Officers dispatched to 112 Park Ave. for a shooting found the woman, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Saturday, Aug. 20, police said.
Northampton County man sentenced for corrupting teen girl in Shickshinny
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Northampton County was sentenced in Luzerne County Court for corrupting a 17-year-old girl in Shickshinny. Kristopher Allan Hoglund, 32, of Bath, was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to 15 months probation on a charge of corruption of a minor. Hoglund pled guilty to the charge June 27.
Luzerne County coroner: ‘We need help’
Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken was visibly distressed in his Hanover Township office last week as he presented folders of statistics su
Federal Inmate Sentenced for Possessing an iPhone in Prison
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 17, 2022, Christopher Edwards, age 51, was sentenced to two months imprisonment and a $25 special assessment by Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle for possessing an iPhone in prison. The sentence will run consecutively to Edwards’ current federal sentence for trafficking cocaine and cocaine base in Easton, Pennsylvania. Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Prisons sanctioned Edwards by disallowing 41 days of good time, placing Edwards in disciplinary segregation for 45 days, and suspending Edwards’ phone privileges for 14 months.
Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police
State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
Man Opened Fire Near Pool Full Of Children In Manheim Township: Police
A man fired a gun near an apartment complex pool in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 14, 2022, police say. Police were called to the report of shots fired by the pool at 1631 Judie Lane in the Villages of Lancaster in Manheim Township around 4:17 p.m., according to a release by the department on Friday, August 19.
WGAL
Is it legal to have body parts? Arrest of man accused of dealing in human remains raises questions
A former Cumberland County man who is accused of trying to buy stolen human body parts is expected back in court next month. Jeremy Pauley, 40, is charged with abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property. His preliminary hearing – to determine if there's enough evidence to go to...
Pa. man was killed after shooter thought he set him up: police
Carlos Rivera-Rivera thought Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez had set him up to be jumped. On March 13, Rivera-Rivera shot Bermudez-Melendez inside a York City garage, shoved him into his car, and proceeded to shoot him multiple times from the driver’s seat though the back seat, according to court records released Friday.
fox29.com
DA: Fatal shooting of man by his father in Reading was 'justified use of force'
PHILADELPHIA - The Berks County District Attorney has ruled that a father's fatal shooting of his son was justified. Authorities say the shooting occurred on Saturday, August 13, on the 600 block of North Front Street in Reading. According to the DA's Office, police responded to the home for reports...
