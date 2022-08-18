ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 hurt in shooting at Harrisburg-area Walmart

UPDATE: At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’. Police converged on a Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township late Sunday afternoon after the report of a shooting inside the store. Around 6 p.m., numerous police vehicles could be seen parked in various...
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Reading, PA
County
Berks County, PA
Reading, PA
Crime & Safety
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shenandoah Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court Appearances

Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Shenandoah woman who failed to appear for court. Schuylkill County District Attorney Mike O'Pake and Detectives say they are looking for Toni Ann Chester, 37, of Shenandoah after she failed to appear appear at the Schuylkill County Court House on July 19, 2022 and July 20, 2022 for status conferences.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist died in Lancaster County accident: Police

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police say that a motorcyclist has died after a Saturday night accident in Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The crash between a car and a motorcycle...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#Dna Database#Genetic Genealogy#Violent Crime#The Reading Eagle Times#Pennsylvania State Police#Troop L
abc27.com

Update: One person died in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday. The York County coroner says the crash occurred in the area of N. Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Machester Township. The person who died in the crash was a 37-year-old man, the coroner reports, whose name has not yet been released.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Federal Inmate Sentenced for Possessing an iPhone in Prison

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 17, 2022, Christopher Edwards, age 51, was sentenced to two months imprisonment and a $25 special assessment by Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle for possessing an iPhone in prison. The sentence will run consecutively to Edwards’ current federal sentence for trafficking cocaine and cocaine base in Easton, Pennsylvania. Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Prisons sanctioned Edwards by disallowing 41 days of good time, placing Edwards in disciplinary segregation for 45 days, and suspending Edwards’ phone privileges for 14 months.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police

State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Man Opened Fire Near Pool Full Of Children In Manheim Township: Police

A man fired a gun near an apartment complex pool in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 14, 2022, police say. Police were called to the report of shots fired by the pool at 1631 Judie Lane in the Villages of Lancaster in Manheim Township around 4:17 p.m., according to a release by the department on Friday, August 19.
PennLive.com

Pa. man was killed after shooter thought he set him up: police

Carlos Rivera-Rivera thought Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez had set him up to be jumped. On March 13, Rivera-Rivera shot Bermudez-Melendez inside a York City garage, shoved him into his car, and proceeded to shoot him multiple times from the driver’s seat though the back seat, according to court records released Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy