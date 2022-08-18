YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday. The York County coroner says the crash occurred in the area of N. Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Machester Township. The person who died in the crash was a 37-year-old man, the coroner reports, whose name has not yet been released.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO