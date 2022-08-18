ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Body of missing swimmer who jumped off Vineyard bridge found

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 5 days ago

Body of missing swimmer who jumped off Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard found 00:38

EDGARTOWN - The body of a swimmer who had been missing for four days after jumping off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown was found Thursday, police said.

Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, of Jamaica, was one of four people who jumped from the bridge late Sunday night. Bulgin and his 26-year-old brother Tavaris did not come up. The other two were not hurt.

Tavaris was found dead Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said a shell fisherman found Tavaughn Bulgin's body around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It was on the pond side of the bridge in a marshy area.

Tavaughn Bulgin and Tavaris Bulgin. Family Photo

The brothers were living in Oak Bluffs this summer while working at Nomans Restaurant as seasonal workers.

The depth of the water under the bridge is about 15 feet. The Oak Bluffs fire chief told WBZ-TV the tide was coming in fast Sunday night.

The "Jaws" bridge on Martha's Vineyard. CBS Boston - Tom Matteo

The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard.

