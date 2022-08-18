Stray bullet hits man in the back while driving on Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early on Thursday morning, just after 2:00 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department was notified that a man was shot while he was driving on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a 39-year-old man was hit in the back by a stray bullet near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Gawain Drive.
Reports show that the man was able to arrive at the hospital on his own to be treated. Police have not released any other information in relation to the incident. The condition of the victim is unknown at the time. On Wednesday, another shooting happened around the same area. Just two miles away, a man was shot in the leg in the 3900 block of Downman Road.
