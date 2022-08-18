Weekend things to do (updated): Steaks on Las Olas, Flamingo Fleaing in Boca Raton, new West Palm Beach-only doughnuts

Where’s the beef? More and more these days, the answer is Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard.

Fogo de Chão , a stylish Brazilian home of gaucho chefs and the “culinary art” of grilling steak churrasco style, opens Friday at 201 E. Las Olas Blvd., on a western stretch of the touristy downtown thoroughfare that is becoming ever more protein packed.

Less than a week after the debut of Fogo de Chão, and a little more than a block away, longtime local favorite Timpano Las Olas (450 E. Las Olas Blvd.) will reopen with a new persona — the old chophouse vibe refreshed with a boldly modernized look and menu of elevated Italian dishes that also is serious about steak. It includes an 8-ounce Westholme wagyu hanger steak, a two-serving 32-ounce tomahawk steak and a 48-ounce porterhouse cut, also prepared for two.

The dramatic renovation of Timpano comes less than a year after another notable facelift across the street at longtime downtown hot spot YOLO (333 E. Las Olas Blvd.), reborn with a new menu that features an 8-ounce Wagyu churrasco, a 22-ounce bone-in cowboy ribeye and the rarely seen rib cap steak.

A tomahawk’s throw from Fogo de Chão, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood (100 E. Las Olas Blvd.) opened about 18 months ago , with a menu dolloped with steak offerings, including a 22-ounce bone-in ribeye.

Also in the east-of-the-tunnel section of Las Olas, Del Frisco’s Grille (501 E. Las Olas Blvd.), which still somehow feels new, opened a block away from YOLO about three years ago, offering steaks ranging from an 8-ounce filet mignon to a 16-ounce ribeye.

Chef Michael Ferraro was in charge of the “reimagining” of Timpano Las Olas and says that while a lot of thought was put into the design, lighting, plateware (Versace) and a new outdoor garden, none of that matters unless you get the food right.

“You can’t get away from a beautiful char on a steak, seasoned up and cooked perfectly and juicy, with a great side of potatoes,” he says. “You can enhance the rest of the stuff, but you can’t mess with that.”

For information on the newest kids on the block, visit FogoDeChao.com and TimpanoLasOlas.com .

FRIDAY

Hmmm… doughnuts: Somewhere between Wynwood and Austin, you can add The Square in West Palm Beach to the list of Salty Donut locations as the artisanal doughnut creatives open their seventh bakery/coffeehouse on Friday. The menu will feature two only-in-WPB doughnuts: Caramel Apple and Milk & Cookies. Hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Visit SaltyDonut.com .

No reservations: Is everyone finally gone? I slid into the perpetually packed Coconuts on Fort Lauderdale beach on a Thursday night less than an hour before showtime (a.k.a. sunset) and there was no wait. No wait! (Remember, they don’t take reservations.) Enjoy it while we may — Season is coming. Recommended: The Summer Salad special showcases a tag team of watermelon and blackened shrimp for $17. Visit CoconutsFortLauderdale.com .

Beach music: With a setlist that includes “Somewhere on a Beach” and “Beers On Me,” Dierks Bentley may be the perfect performer for a summer weekend night in South Florida. The country heartthrob, riding high again with new single “Gold,” performs 7 p.m. Friday at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach . Tickets can still be had, starting at $30.50+, at LiveNation.com .

Country night: Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at MyHRL.com for Stars & Strings , a benefit concert featuring country stars Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Elle King and Dustin Lynch , coming to Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Nov. 2. The show will support the Wounded Warrior Project and Audacy’s mental-health initiative called I’m Listening . Tickets start at $77. Take advantage of a venue presale with the password STARS.

Weekend movie: Savor Cinema in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday begins a weeklong run of the critically celebrated documentary “ Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song. ” This portrait of the legendary songwriter’s influential music and wry genius includes never-before-seen, Cohen-approved archival materials and appreciative perspective from artists including Bob Dylan, John Cale, Jeff Buckley, Brandi Carlile, Glen Hansard and Eric Church . Tickets: $12. Visit FLIFF.com .

Memorable ink: If you’re in that kind of mood, Anchor & Rose Tattoo Co. on Fort Lauderdale beach will be offering tattoos from pre-drawn designs noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with 40% of the proceeds going to Everglades Angels Dog Rescue . Prices range from $50 to $100. Visit Facebook.com/anchorrosetattoocoflb .

Friday voices: Miami’s DJ Le Spam (Andrew Yeomanson) and his indefatigable Spam Allstars pop up for a free show at Lummus Park on Miami Beach 6-8 p.m. Friday ( Facebook.com/spamallstars ). … South Florida-bred, now L.A.-based, indie rock outfit Lavola bring their all-ages Radiohead tribute show to The Peach in West Palm Beach at 7 p.m. Friday. No cover ( ThePeachWPB.com ). … Krazy Train guitarist Derek Diamante uncrates his kitschy Palm Beach CountRy show at Mathews Brewing in Lake Worth Beach 8 p.m. Friday ( Facebook.com/mathewsbrewing ). Grammy-nominated Afro-Cuban funk band Palo! will have new music to share in a free show at Ball & Chain in Miami’s Little Havana 10 p.m. Friday ( Facebook.com/gopalo ).

SATURDAY

Street party: Downtown Fort Lauderdale fave Temple Street Eatery will throw an eighth anniversary luau from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, with food from its unique Asian-Polynesian-Latin menu, drinks and a night market in the parking lot designed to resemble the streets of Hong Kong. Visit TempleStreetEatery.com .

Art walking: Miss the FAT VIllage Art Walk? The sprawling Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk returns 6-11 p.m. Saturday with gallery tours, an artisan market, the mural tour (covering more square feet of walls anywhere this side of Wynwood) and live music by Six Foot Swell (6 p.m.) and the Flyers (8 p.m.). Good time to get to know this city on the rise. Visit FloridasHollywood.org .

See DMB: You can still get tickets for both shows by the Dave Matthews Band 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach , starting at $49.50 for lawn seats. Two-day lawn passes cost $85. Visit LiveNation.com . Brightline wants to remind you that free roundtrip shuttles from their West Palm Beach Station to the venue, and you can save 15% on your SMART fare with promo code SUMMER15. Visit GoBrightline.com .

Take the kids: The 1 p.m. Saturday matinee screening of “ Marcel the Shell With Shoes On ” (animated tale of a 1-inch-tall shell eking out a colorful existence with grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan) at Cinema Paradiso in Hollywood is all about the kids. They will get free popcorn and, beginning at noon, can take part in a Marcel the Shell-themed art project led by creatives from Young at Art Museum . It’s free with a ticket ($9). Visit FLIFF.com .

Fleaing to Boca: A long-running catalyst for all kinds of community building and commerce in downtown Fort Lauderdale, the Flamingo Flea returns to its home away from home at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Worth checking out. Visit Facebook.com/theflamingoflea .

Clothing mandatory: A darker kind of shopping spree will be found at the Black Market 6 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live in downtown Fort Lauderdale , where the “ alternative flea market ” will showcase handmade crafts, vintage clothing, jewelry and vinyl records, along with food trucks, live bands, DJs, burlesque and drag shows. Among the top local musical acts taking the stage will be Las Nubes, Ben Katzman’s Degreaser and Miami-based Smiths tribute band Ordinary Boys . They’re very good. Admission is $20, and guests are encouraged to dress the part. The gathering is such that organizers feel obligated to include a “no nudity’ disclaimer. Visit JoinTheRevolution.net .

Saturday voices: Multidimensional Palm Beach County-bred performer Meresha , who has flirted with fame for a few years (see Meresha.com ), will celebrate Friday’s release of a new song, “Greatest Time,” with a performance at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton . Miami pop duo Crush Company opens. Tickets start at $10+ ( CrazyUncleMikes.com ). … The Anderson in Miami ’s Upper East Side (a bar worth the drive) hosts local R&B revisionists SoulPax at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $10 advance ( TheAndersonMiami.com ). … Armed with music from a new album, “Stir the Pot,” West Palm Beach’s invigoratingly heavy Sons Of A Tradesman play Fat Cats in downtown Fort Lauderdale ’s Himmarshee District 11 p.m. Saturday ( Facebook.com/SonsOfATradesman ).

SUNDAY

Weekend laughs: Comedian Tracy Morgan brings his mostly under-appreciated riffs to the Miramar Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on his No Disrespect Tour . The “SNL” and “30 Rock” star’s show is for “mature audiences,” but they’ll probably let you in. Tickets start at $55 at MiramarCulturalCenter.org and eTix.com . Miramar residents get 25% off when a ticket is purchased at the box office.

Do it for the kids: Order any drink through the end of the month at Beach House Pompano and they will donate $1 to the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital . Visit Facebook.com/pompanobeachhouse .

LOOKING AHEAD

THC. It’s what’s for dinner: Last we checked you could still get tickets ($120, available here ) for LauderAle’s Beer & Buds THC-infused beer-dinner collaboration with the Green Baker on Aug. 26. The four-course dinner in the beer garden will feature dishes using Delta-8 THC (a more nuanced version of marijuana’s Delta-9). Visit LauderAle.co .

Quantum leaping: Coming to Flagler Village on Aug. 27 is the debut of the Spin at Quantum Street Festival , taking place noon-10 p.m. along Northeast Fifth Terrace, between Quantum Flagler Village residences and the Courtyard by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Downtown hotel, home to the Easton Rooftop Pool & Lounge . A collaboration with the MASS District Art Walk and Sunny Side Up Market, the event will feature two stages, three bars, food trucks, a lineup of artisan vendors and a performance by salsa greats Timbalive . Visit SpinAtQuantum.com .

Bacon day: Radio personality Doc Reno ’s fifth annual Bacon, Beer & BBQ Festival will return Sunday, Sept. 4, at Spanx the Hog BBQ, across the street from co-sponsor Pompano Beach Cultural Center (free parking), with top restaurants and food trucks competing for best-of awards. There will be live music from the Flyers, Juanabe, Southern Blood and Mr. Nice Guy. Net proceeds will go to Doc Reno’s My Family Matters Foundation and its support for families of children battling cancer. Visit MyFamilyMattersFoundation.org .

Oysters, anyone? Tickets just went on sale for OysterFest 2022 at conjoined sister restaurants Coconuts and G&B Oyster Bar on Fort Lauderdale beach . Events begin with a preliminary pop-up dinner at Top Hat Deli downtown on Oct. 7 (reservations: sasha@benicerestaurants.com ) and continue with centerpiece festivities on Oct. 14 outside Coconuts/G&B, the rollicking affair featuring great food from Be Nice Restaurants (multiple versions of oysters, of course), signature Pearl Diver beer (brewed with oysters by Funky Buddha Brewing ) and live music from the Pitbull of Blues . Tickets cost $75. Visit CoconutsForfLauderdale.com .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com . Follow IG: @BenCrandell and TW: @BenCrandell .