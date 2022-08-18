Read full article on original website
U.K. Broadcasters Back Campaign for Disabled Access Across TV Industry
Leading U.K.-based broadcasters have created the TV Access Project (TAP), a response to pressure group Underlying Health Condition’s (UHC) campaign to address disabled access across the TV industry in the U.K. More from Variety. TAP has been created by the BBC, Channel 4, Britbox International, Disney+ U.K., ITV, Paramount,...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
‘BlackBerry’: Story of Doomed Smartphone Company Casts Jay Baruchel & Glenn Howerton, XYZ Films Boards Sales for TIFF (EXCLUSIVE)
Before the iPhone, there was the mighty BlackBerry — the world’s first smartphone, which enjoyed a meteoric rise in the early 2000s only to meet a catastrophic demise. A new movie from “The Dirties” and “Operation Avalanche” director Matt Johnson, simply entitled “BlackBerry,” will detail the rise and fall of the once-ubiquitous device as its Canadian parent company Research in Motion floundered in legal disputes and eventually lost its market advantage to competitors such as Apple and Samsung. At the heart of the story is the business relationship between co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie.
CAA Media Finance, Spain’s San Sebastian Festival Launch Creative Investors’ Conference
Co-organized with CAA Media Finance, a new San Sebastian Festival Creative Investors’ Conference will see many of the good and great of the international film business descend on September’s fest edition to be pitched 10 higher-budget Spanish movies by their producers. The Conference will run Sept.19-20. In a...
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
"I Highly Recommend Going On It At Night": Here Are The Best And Worst Rides At Disney's Magic Kingdom, Directly From A Former Employee
"While this ride sounds amazing on paper, it just doesn't cut it. Yes, it is very pretty to look at; however, it's really NOT that much different from its older counterpart that many people love even more."
Czech Film Production Incentives Back, but at a Reduced Rate
Following outrage from Czech and international producers, the Czech Republic is bringing back its film production incentives – but at a reduced rate that’s being called a stop-gap measure until a new law can fully restore them. Czech President Milos Zeman has signed a new act to keep...
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
Twitter Lied About ‘Extreme, Egregious’ Security Lapses, According to Fired Exec
Senior Twitter executives deceived regulators — and the company’s own board — about lax security standards and its efforts to fight spam bots, according to an SEC complaint filed by the social network’s former head of security. Twitter fired Peiter “Mudge” Zatko in January 2022, a...
Acclaimed Bay Area chef announces his departure from 3 Michelin starred restaurant, Manresa
Kinch hopes to focus his efforts on his other Bay Area businesses.
