cbs7.com

Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday afternoon, a DPS spokesperson confirmed the crash happened at 5300 W. University at 9:53 p.m. Sunday night. The spokesperson also confirmed that the crash involved a pedestrian. The name of the victim has not been released. ******************************************************************************************************************************************************************. ORIGINAL STORY:. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Flooding in New Mexico, More storms, Killed at bus stop, Escaped inmate, Livestock show returns

Monday’s Top Stories APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center Albuquerque man offers ‘mother’ money to have sex with her daughter FDA authorizes […]
ENVIRONMENT
KVIA ABC-7

Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- An unidentified male in his mid-thirties was riding his bicycle as he collided with a car just after 6 a.m Wednesday morning, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at North Valley Road and Horner Drive, about fourteen miles north of Las Cruces. The driver The post Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13

Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
DEXTER, NM
KOAT 7

Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC Big 2 News

NM women arrested in Odessa drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women from New Mexico were arrested late last week after they were caught bringing drugs to Odessa. Amber Vargas and Crystal Arguello, both of Raton NM, have been charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. According to an affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain starts to move into parts of New Mexico Friday

Isolated storms will return again Friday afternoon. Deep monsoon moisture will begin to move into the state Friday night and bring widespread heavy rainfall to the state through the weekend. Drier air finally brought some relief from the flooding across northern New Mexico Thursday. Showers and storms will still linger...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain and flood watch for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light showers are moving through northeast and northwest New Mexico this morning, but most showers will end by mid-morning. Heavier rain is moving through far southern New Mexico, which will continue to push west during the morning and the rest of the day. Scattered storms will develop in the high terrain and […]
KRQE News 13

One dead following shooting at South Valley gas station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a gas station at Coors and Gun Club for a shots-fired call. Officials say when deputies arrived on scene they found a man dead who had suffered from at least one gunshot wound. Witnesses said two men were in an […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

