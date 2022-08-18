Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday afternoon, a DPS spokesperson confirmed the crash happened at 5300 W. University at 9:53 p.m. Sunday night. The spokesperson also confirmed that the crash involved a pedestrian. The name of the victim has not been released. ******************************************************************************************************************************************************************. ORIGINAL STORY:. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed...
KRQE Newsfeed: Flooding in New Mexico, More storms, Killed at bus stop, Escaped inmate, Livestock show returns
Monday’s Top Stories APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center Albuquerque man offers ‘mother’ money to have sex with her daughter FDA authorizes […]
Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- An unidentified male in his mid-thirties was riding his bicycle as he collided with a car just after 6 a.m Wednesday morning, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at North Valley Road and Horner Drive, about fourteen miles north of Las Cruces. The driver The post Bicyclist dies after car collision in Doña Ana County appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
El Paso public school districts required to comply with new safety audit requirements
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Texas requires all public schools in the state to conduct two types of audits to ensure campuses are secured before the start of the new school year. It is part of a directive issued on June 1, 2022, by Governor Greg Abbott. The Texas...
KFOX 14
Grant awarded to Doña Ana County to improve projects along Santa Teresa port of entry
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grant was awarded to Doña Ana County to invest in efforts to improve projects along the Santa Teresa port of entry and the businesses surrounding it. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $1.1 million to implement and operate an integrated...
Texas woman charged with hate crime after viral video
A San Angelo business owner has been charged with a hate crime following her arrest for an assault that was caught in a viral video in April.
Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
KOAT 7
Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
NM women arrested in Odessa drug bust
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women from New Mexico were arrested late last week after they were caught bringing drugs to Odessa. Amber Vargas and Crystal Arguello, both of Raton NM, have been charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. According to an affidavit, on […]
Texas school district removes the Bible, 40 other books from library shelves
KELLER, Texas — Before the school year started, Keller ISD removed 41 books, including the Bible and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl,” according to the Texas Tribune. The books were removed after they were challenged during the previous school year, an email from Keller ISD’s executive director […]
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain starts to move into parts of New Mexico Friday
Isolated storms will return again Friday afternoon. Deep monsoon moisture will begin to move into the state Friday night and bring widespread heavy rainfall to the state through the weekend. Drier air finally brought some relief from the flooding across northern New Mexico Thursday. Showers and storms will still linger...
Heavy rain and flood watch for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light showers are moving through northeast and northwest New Mexico this morning, but most showers will end by mid-morning. Heavier rain is moving through far southern New Mexico, which will continue to push west during the morning and the rest of the day. Scattered storms will develop in the high terrain and […]
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
One dead following shooting at South Valley gas station
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a gas station at Coors and Gun Club for a shots-fired call. Officials say when deputies arrived on scene they found a man dead who had suffered from at least one gunshot wound. Witnesses said two men were in an […]
