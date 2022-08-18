ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Ga. college degrees boost pay by $1M over a lifetime, study finds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Graduates from the University System of Georgia’s Class of 2021 will earn over $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning their bachelor’s degree, according to a new study. The study revealed the breakdown of how much each level of...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The clouds, cooler temps, and rain chances will continue throughout this week as a system that brought heavy rain to Texas moves closer to Georgia and South Carolina. Fortunately for us the system will lose some steam as it moves east which means the CSRA shouldn’t have to worry about any major flooding. A stationary boundary will remain parked over the region which means the opportunity for scattered showers will be possible this morning through the next few days.
Kemp OKs funds to fight COVID-driven education hurdles

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday announced over $37.4 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to help counter the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new allotment will go to various community and public organizations, including:. Georgia Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs...
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan visits Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan was in Augusta on Monday. He was speaking at the Rotary Club at Enterprise Mill. Duncan spoke briefly about a measure he helped pass that allows families to donate to their local police departments and file for a special reimbursement. “For me,...
Election officials discuss potential voter turnout for November

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge is allowing Georgia’s ban on giving out food and water in voting lines to stay in place come November. Groups against Georgia’s recent voting law say it puts people of color at a disadvantage. Locally, with that same law in place,...
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Georgia. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
