GRAAHI to celebrate 20 years of building community with Health Fair

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is using their 20th anniversary to promote health equity within the community.

On Saturday, August 20th, everyone is invited to join community leaders, business owners, and staff from the GRAAHI in the Rhythm Walk.

The walk is to raise awareness of the need for access to healthcare for all.

The group tells us the recent pandemic exposed disparities within communities of color that the GRAAHI is working to fix.

“As we celebrate 20 years of GRAAHI, we also want to take this moment to shine a light on the work that still needs to be done to ensure health equity and access to healthcare." Vanessa Greene, CEO of GRAAHI said in a release.

After the walk, they will ask everyone to stay for a free Health Fair where there will be music, dancing, and a catered lunch by Kaley's AZ Cafe.

At the fair families can get health checks bu the Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association, as well as other health services.

GRAAHI will also be giving away backpacks with school supplies for children who need them.

You can join them from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Grand Rapids.