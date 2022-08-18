ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI.com

Temporary day care closure highlights shortage in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A day care on Des Moines' south side temporarily closed Monday morning, forcing parents to scramble and highlighting the broader challenge of child care in Iowa. Step by Step Learning Center said four staff members called out, meaning it would have to close for the...
KCCI.com

Food vendors donate leftover fair products to Food Bank of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Fair leftovers are being donated to the Food Bank of Iowa. Twelve fair food vendors teamed up to donate 7,300 pounds of unused food. Some notable food donations collected were 3,150 pounds of pork shank from Campbell's Concessions, fresh produce, 136 cases of Thin Mint cookies from Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa and 40 tubs of ice cream from Midwest Dairy.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ten school districts in Iowa will split over $2.3M in therapeutic classroom grants

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, The Iowa Department of Education awarded over $2.3 million in therapeutic classroom grants to 10 Iowa school districts for the upcoming school year. The ten districts awarded this year are:. Ballard Community School District. Bettendorf Community School District. Charles City Community School District.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Livestock barns at Iowa State Fairgrounds undergo historic renovations

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fairgrounds will stay busy, even though the fair is over. On Monday, the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced historic renovations are planned for the livestock barns. Renovations include $25 million that will go toward updating the cattle, horse, sheep and...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Republicans dominate Iowa State Fair straw poll

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican candidates won all six races in Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair straw poll. About 2,600 people cast votes. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) was the top choice in the senate race, garnering 59% of the votes cast. Michael Franken (D) picked up 34% of the votes.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Warmer air is on the way in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another quiet day ahead for us with sunshine and temperatures in the middle 80s. We'll continue to see our temperatures climb into Wednesday with highs back in the upper 80s with some of us touching close to 90°. We'll have a chance for isolated...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa to host AAU Junior Olympic Games in 2026 and 2030

DES MOINES, Iowa — Calling all youth athletes! Greater Des Moines will host Junior Olympic Games in 2026 and 2030, Catch Des Moines announced on Monday. The AAU Junior Olympic Games is the largest multi-sport event for youth in the U.S. and will feature 12 sporting competitions hosted at Drake Stadium and MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Mental health and back to school: What to look for in students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Back to school is here, and the start of a new year can bring challenges for students. Starting a new grade level, balancing school, extracurricular’s and a social life can all impact a student’s mental health. According to NAMI, one in six...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Partly cloudy overnight in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Quiet weather continues. Chances for showers decrease at the end of the week. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase by the end of the weekend and into next week. The heaviest rain/highest totals look to focus across the eastern half of Iowa. The warmest day of this stretch looks to be Wednesday with high temperature approaching 90 degrees.
KCCI.com

Temperatures rise into the new work week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. It took awhile to clear the low clouds out today if you were in east-central Iowa, so temperatures were limited to the 70s once again, except in the southwest part of the state. As we head into Sunday night, high pressure is steadily sinking in from the north & will control our weather for the next day or two.
IOWA STATE

