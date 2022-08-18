Read full article on original website
Temporary day care closure highlights shortage in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A day care on Des Moines' south side temporarily closed Monday morning, forcing parents to scramble and highlighting the broader challenge of child care in Iowa. Step by Step Learning Center said four staff members called out, meaning it would have to close for the...
Report card on Iowa schools: Data shows how Iowa compares to other states
When Iowans consider what the Hawkeye state is most known for, the Iowa caucuses, corn and pork production and the Iowa State Fair may come to mind. But historians say many Iowans put education at the top of that list as well. "The education system in Iowa has always been...
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ohio hog farmer Joe Brandt changed his operation a few years ago to give his pigs more room and keep pregnant sows out of the narrow crates used by most farms. Brandt said he wanted to treat his pigs more humanely, but in doing...
FDA lifts 23-year ban on people potentially exposed to mad cow disease
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — ImpactLife, the company that supplies blood to many Eastern Iowa hospitals, said it was facing a blood shortage. Last week, Public Relations Manager, Kirby Winn, said it was down to a one-day supply of O negative and about 2-3 days of all other blood.
Food vendors donate leftover fair products to Food Bank of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Fair leftovers are being donated to the Food Bank of Iowa. Twelve fair food vendors teamed up to donate 7,300 pounds of unused food. Some notable food donations collected were 3,150 pounds of pork shank from Campbell's Concessions, fresh produce, 136 cases of Thin Mint cookies from Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa and 40 tubs of ice cream from Midwest Dairy.
Ten school districts in Iowa will split over $2.3M in therapeutic classroom grants
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, The Iowa Department of Education awarded over $2.3 million in therapeutic classroom grants to 10 Iowa school districts for the upcoming school year. The ten districts awarded this year are:. Ballard Community School District. Bettendorf Community School District. Charles City Community School District.
Livestock barns at Iowa State Fairgrounds undergo historic renovations
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fairgrounds will stay busy, even though the fair is over. On Monday, the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced historic renovations are planned for the livestock barns. Renovations include $25 million that will go toward updating the cattle, horse, sheep and...
Republicans dominate Iowa State Fair straw poll
DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican candidates won all six races in Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair straw poll. About 2,600 people cast votes. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) was the top choice in the senate race, garnering 59% of the votes cast. Michael Franken (D) picked up 34% of the votes.
Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
Couple gets engaged in the butter cooler at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — One lucky couple made their dreams come true at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend. The fair posted a photo to their Facebook page as Nick proposed to his now fiancée Mackenzie. The photo was captioned, "You butter believe I want to spend...
Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
Warmer air is on the way in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another quiet day ahead for us with sunshine and temperatures in the middle 80s. We'll continue to see our temperatures climb into Wednesday with highs back in the upper 80s with some of us touching close to 90°. We'll have a chance for isolated...
Iowa to host AAU Junior Olympic Games in 2026 and 2030
DES MOINES, Iowa — Calling all youth athletes! Greater Des Moines will host Junior Olympic Games in 2026 and 2030, Catch Des Moines announced on Monday. The AAU Junior Olympic Games is the largest multi-sport event for youth in the U.S. and will feature 12 sporting competitions hosted at Drake Stadium and MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines.
U.S. is experiencing a massive teacher shortage as children head back to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — Children across the U.S. are heading back to school but in many states this year, there's something missing: teachers. Tens of thousands of positions remain unfilled, even as classes get underway. Florida has about 8,000 vacancies. Pembroke Pines kindergarten teacher Denise Soufrine has spent more...
Mental health and back to school: What to look for in students
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Back to school is here, and the start of a new year can bring challenges for students. Starting a new grade level, balancing school, extracurricular’s and a social life can all impact a student’s mental health. According to NAMI, one in six...
Friday's storm impact isn't slowing people down from visiting the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm cleared roads within the Iowa State fairgrounds as people huddled into places to find shelter. However, it was only a temporary setback. Once the storm passed through, fair officials say it was back to business as usual. "They just came right back out...
Partly cloudy overnight in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Quiet weather continues. Chances for showers decrease at the end of the week. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase by the end of the weekend and into next week. The heaviest rain/highest totals look to focus across the eastern half of Iowa. The warmest day of this stretch looks to be Wednesday with high temperature approaching 90 degrees.
Man uses metal detector to help woman find lost wedding ring on beach
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman's diamond wedding ring is back on her finger after a man found it at the bottom of the ocean. Francesca Teal posted about the ordeal on Facebook. Her post got the attention of a man named Lou Asci, who went into the water...
Temperatures rise into the new work week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. It took awhile to clear the low clouds out today if you were in east-central Iowa, so temperatures were limited to the 70s once again, except in the southwest part of the state. As we head into Sunday night, high pressure is steadily sinking in from the north & will control our weather for the next day or two.
