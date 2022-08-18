Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibilities have improved, and fog continues to burn off. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at 9 am.
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE Areas of dense fog will reduce the visibility below one-half mile through the early morning commute. Motorists should remain alert for changing conditions, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and keep a safe following distance. Fog will dissipate by 10 AM.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Monmouth, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Monmouth; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren; Western Monmouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibilities have improved, and fog continues to burn off. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at 9 am.
