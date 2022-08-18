Effective: 2022-08-23 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE Areas of dense fog will reduce the visibility below one-half mile through the early morning commute. Motorists should remain alert for changing conditions, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and keep a safe following distance. Fog will dissipate by 10 AM.

