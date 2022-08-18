ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Cramer is watching Monday — stocks slump, meme stocks unwind, health data firm bid way up

Why does Wall Street go down as much as Europe when there is no reason for us to do so? Dow futures down more than 300 points, or roughly 1%. S&P 500 futures off about 1.2%. Nasdaq futures down around 1.5%. These moves follow last week's decline in the major stock benchmarks as bonds yields spiked higher. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed around 2.98% in Monday's trading. The S&P 500's weekly drop broke four straight weeks to the upside. I think three things need to happen to put the Federal Reserve on a slower course to raising interest rates.
What investors should know about single-stock ETFs

The opportunity to reap quick returns in the short term is garnering appeal from ETF investors who are either bearish or bullish on a single stock. But as the latest way to trade single stocks takes off, there are key components of the products that investors should keep in mind before engaging.
Big week for semis as Nvidia and Marvell are set to report

What to look for in the semi space ahead of Nvidia and Marvell earnings. CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova, Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal and Short Hills Steve Weiss, discuss.
Dow drops 500 points to start the week as Wall Street summer rally wanes

U.S. stocks fell Monday as the Wall Street rally waned and fears of aggressive interest rate hikes returned to Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 527 points, or by 1.57%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.77% and 2.13%, respectively. Those losses follow a halt in the summer...
Cramer's lightning round: Can't recommend ChargePoint because it's unprofitable

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Veru: "No, [I don't think Veru shares will increase as much as Moderna's did if Veru's Covid treatment receives emergency use clearance]. I think Veru also needs to have that expanded needs of breast cancer, too."
After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023

Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
