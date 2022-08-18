Read full article on original website
Zoom pares back annual forecast as revenue growth slows to single digits
Zoom's revenue growth slowed to 8% from 12% in the year-ago quarter, a lesser result than analysts had predicted. The video-calling software maker blamed the strong the revenue miss in part on the U.S. dollar. Zoom Video Communications shares fell as much as 9% in extended trading on Monday after...
What Cramer is watching Monday — stocks slump, meme stocks unwind, health data firm bid way up
Why does Wall Street go down as much as Europe when there is no reason for us to do so? Dow futures down more than 300 points, or roughly 1%. S&P 500 futures off about 1.2%. Nasdaq futures down around 1.5%. These moves follow last week's decline in the major stock benchmarks as bonds yields spiked higher. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed around 2.98% in Monday's trading. The S&P 500's weekly drop broke four straight weeks to the upside. I think three things need to happen to put the Federal Reserve on a slower course to raising interest rates.
What investors should know about single-stock ETFs
The opportunity to reap quick returns in the short term is garnering appeal from ETF investors who are either bearish or bullish on a single stock. But as the latest way to trade single stocks takes off, there are key components of the products that investors should keep in mind before engaging.
Big week for semis as Nvidia and Marvell are set to report
What to look for in the semi space ahead of Nvidia and Marvell earnings. CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova, Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal and Short Hills Steve Weiss, discuss.
Dick's Sporting Goods boosts 2022 outlook after second-quarter earnings top estimates
Dick's Sporting Goods reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates. The company boosted its full-year earnings per share guidance. It also raised the low end of its full-year comparable store sales guidance. Dick's Sporting Goods on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations and...
Leaked docs show FTX profitable and growing revenue
CNBC's Kate Rooney joins 'The Exchange' to report on leaked documents that show FTX is profitable and growing revenue. With the I/O Fund's Beth Kindig.
Wall Street’s top analysts say these are their favorite stocks right now
Uncertainty was a key theme in the past week as the summer rally seemed to run out of steam. As tempting as it is to follow the day-to-day movements of the market, investors would be better served to think long term and pick their stocks accordingly. Here are five stocks...
Dow drops 500 points to start the week as Wall Street summer rally wanes
U.S. stocks fell Monday as the Wall Street rally waned and fears of aggressive interest rate hikes returned to Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 527 points, or by 1.57%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.77% and 2.13%, respectively. Those losses follow a halt in the summer...
Fast Money's Karen Finerman breaks down the AMC APE offering
Karen Finerman helps to understand the AMC APE offering. With CNBC's Joe Kernen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Karen Finerman.
AMC's new APE dividend, preferred equity units
CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos joins 'The Exchange' to report on AMC's new APE dividend preferred equity units. With the I/O Fund's Beth Kindig.
Natural gas is the most important story of the energy market: RBC's Helima Croft
RBC's Helima Croft on the Saudi oil minister's comments. With CNBC's Joe Kernen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Karen Finerman.
Amazon joins bidding for Signify Health, according to WSJ report
Signify Health shares are surging amid a potential bidding war for the home-health services provider, according to the Wall Street Journal. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team break down the details.
Cramer's game plan: This week is all about Powell, but don't overlook any great earnings reports
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week is the most important event for the market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. However, the "Mad Money" host said investors should not ignore the earnings calendar because great reports could be ahead. Wall Street is collectively bracing for Federal Reserve Chair...
Cramer's lightning round: Can't recommend ChargePoint because it's unprofitable
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Veru: "No, [I don't think Veru shares will increase as much as Moderna's did if Veru's Covid treatment receives emergency use clearance]. I think Veru also needs to have that expanded needs of breast cancer, too."
After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023
Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
