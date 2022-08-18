Industry veterans take a shot at making fusion commercial with insanely powerful lasers

Read full article on original website
What Cramer is watching Monday — stocks slump, meme stocks unwind, health data firm bid way up
Why does Wall Street go down as much as Europe when there is no reason for us to do so? Dow futures down more than 300 points, or roughly 1%. S&P 500 futures off about 1.2%. Nasdaq futures down around 1.5%. These moves follow last week's decline in the major stock benchmarks as bonds yields spiked higher. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed around 2.98% in Monday's trading. The S&P 500's weekly drop broke four straight weeks to the upside. I think three things need to happen to put the Federal Reserve on a slower course to raising interest rates.
What investors should know about single-stock ETFs
The opportunity to reap quick returns in the short term is garnering appeal from ETF investors who are either bearish or bullish on a single stock. But as the latest way to trade single stocks takes off, there are key components of the products that investors should keep in mind before engaging.
Amazon upgraded warehouse AC system after saying worker’s death wasn’t heat-related
Amazon upgraded the air conditioning system at a New Jersey warehouse where it blamed a worker's death during a heat wave last month on a "personal medical condition," according to three facility employees and photographs seen by NBC News. One photo shows a large new ducting system installed on a...
What the climate bill does for the nuclear industry
Some of the most widely touted provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act include electric vehicle tax credits, rebates for heat pump installation in homes and solar panel installation on home roofs. But the climate legislation also includes significant effort for the nuclear industry. For example, starting in 2024 and running...
Natural gas is the most important story of the energy market: RBC's Helima Croft
RBC's Helima Croft on the Saudi oil minister's comments. With CNBC's Joe Kernen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Karen Finerman.
Dow drops 500 points to start the week as Wall Street summer rally wanes
U.S. stocks fell Monday as the Wall Street rally waned and fears of aggressive interest rate hikes returned to Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 527 points, or by 1.57%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.77% and 2.13%, respectively. Those losses follow a halt in the summer...
Microsoft and Alaska Airlines are working with this startup to make clean jet fuel from carbon emissions
Sustainable aviation fuel, commonly called SAF, has so far been expensive to produce, but new startups are now creating clean fuels out of carbon at a much cheaper cost. Now, new tax credits for clean fuel production from the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act could propel these companies further faster.
China and India could become clean hydrogen leaders — but the industry has a long way to go, says CSIS
China and India have the potential to become world leaders in "clean" hydrogen, said Jane Nakano, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. However, Nakano observed that China, like many countries, is still producing and consuming gray hydrogen — a type of hydrogen derived from natural gas and produced from fossil fuels. It is the least renewable form of hydrogen.
U.S. companies in Taiwan haven't seen 'appreciable' disruptions over China tensions, says AmCham survey
Most member companies of the American Chambers of Commerce in Taiwan said there has been no significant disruption to business despite escalating tensions between China and Taiwan in recent weeks, according to a survey. China launched military drills after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan despite warnings from...
Big week for semis as Nvidia and Marvell are set to report
What to look for in the semi space ahead of Nvidia and Marvell earnings. CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova, Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal and Short Hills Steve Weiss, discuss.
Tesla to raise price of self-driving feature to $15K
Advanced technology doesn’t tend to have a cheap price tag, and the electric vehicle maker Tesla is proof as it just announced price hikes for its self-driving features.
China is facing another power crunch. But this time it's likely to be different
China's power cuts this year are not likely to stretch too far beyond summer, as conditions of this year's power crunch are different from last year's, according to analysts. This year's crisis is a result of two factors that is, "abnormally hot weather" and a lack of rainfall. Last year,...
Amazon joins bidding for Signify Health, according to WSJ report
Signify Health shares are surging amid a potential bidding war for the home-health services provider, according to the Wall Street Journal. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team break down the details.
When will the cost of living crisis end? People could have more cash to spend as soon as next year, Goldman says
Goldman Sachs analysts said they see consumers' discretionary spending rebounding in 2023 after the first annual contraction since the 2008 financial crisis this year.
Leaked docs show FTX profitable and growing revenue
CNBC's Kate Rooney joins 'The Exchange' to report on leaked documents that show FTX is profitable and growing revenue. With the I/O Fund's Beth Kindig.
Former Apple engineer accused of stealing automotive trade secrets pleads guilty
Xiaolang Zhang, a former Apple employee who was accused of stealing computer files with trade secrets about Apple's secretive car division, pleaded guilty in federal court in San Jose on Monday. Zhang was accused of downloading internal Apple files about the company's car project. Zhang was arrested by federal agents...
AMC's new APE dividend, preferred equity units
CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos joins 'The Exchange' to report on AMC's new APE dividend preferred equity units. With the I/O Fund's Beth Kindig.
$4.7 billion in trade to be delayed in eight-day strike at Port of Felixstowe
MDS Transmodal tallies the total value of containers impacted by the eight-day strike is estimated at $4.7 billion. 48% of all containers for the U.K .are processed at Felixstowe Port, and the strike could threaten the arrival of holiday products. Amazon, General Mills, Diageo, Kellogg, and Mars Foods are just...
That mysterious New Jersey deli once owned by a publicly traded company is closed, regulatory filing shows
Your Hometown Deli, once the sole asset of a publicly-traded company, has been sold and closed. The deli was once owned by Hometown International, which was valued at over $100 million. The company said it transitioned to bioplastics following a merger with Makamer Holdings. The small, money-losing New Jersey deli...
Euro trades at two-decade low against the dollar. And some think it could slide much further
The euro fell to a two-decade low of 0.9903 against the U.S. dollar. Strategists are "definitely biased towards further euro depreciation," says a head strategist at Citi Bank. The euro traded at a two-decade low of 0.9903 against the U.S. dollar Tuesday morning, with analysts predicting the single currency will...
