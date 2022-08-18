Read full article on original website
Recent Study Ranks Indiana’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts
(Undated) – A recent study ranks the most and least equitable school districts in Indiana. Wallet Hub released their findings on Tuesday. The personal finance website scored the equitability of each school district in the state based on average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
DWD Releases County Unemployment Rates for July
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Monday released July 2022 unemployment data for Indiana counties. Among the five southeast Indiana counties in the Eagle Country 99.3 listening area, each had a jobless rate lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent. Ohio County has the best unemployment...
