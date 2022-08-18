ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Massive Impact Crater Beneath the North Atlantic Reveals Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Wasn’t Alone

By University of Arizona
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Atlantic Ocean#Impact Crater#Chicxulub#Science Advances
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star

Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
ASTRONOMY
LADbible

Loch Ness Monster Existence 'Plausible' After Incredible Discovery

The existence of the Loch Ness Monster may just be 'plausible' after all, a university has concluded following a fascinating discovery. The mythical Scottish beast has been a part of folklore for centuries, and there have been countless apparent sightings of the mysterious creature. But of course, very few among...
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy