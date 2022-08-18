Massive Impact Crater Beneath the North Atlantic Reveals Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Wasn’t Alone

Read full article on original website
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Expedition Suggests Amelia Earhart May Have Had an Encounter With Vicious Coconut Crabs on Nikumaroro
American aviation pioneer Amelia Mary Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. On July 2, 1937, famous American aviator Amelia Earhart along with her navigator Fred Noonan and their plane mysteriously disappeared on the third to last leg of their world flight.
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
The most unusual find from the historic Jamestown settlement was the broken skull and leg bone of an English teenager
Forensic reconstruction of Jane, the Jamestown teenagerCredit: Smithsonian; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. In 2012, human remains were found by archaeologists in the historic Jamestown settlement. The archaeologists were working in a James Fort Cellar that dated back to 1608 when they discovered the bones - a partial human skull and tibia.
Diver Spooked By What He Sees After Swimming To The Bottom Of Loch Ness
A diver was left spooked by what he saw after diving to the bottom of Loch Ness. See for yourself here:. Jeremy Wade lived up to his name, wading his way into the famous Scottish lake in an episode of documentary series River Monsters. Fair play to him, people have...
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil Fish
According to Wikipedia, the devil fish or giant devil ray (Mobula mobular) is a species of ray in the family Mobulidae. The average devil fish grows to a length of disk 3.5 metres (11 ft) and can be found in the Mediterranean Sea as well as the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.
Mark Your Calendars: This Thursday Will Be Your Last Chance to View a Supermoon in 2022
Three supermoons have taken over the night sky so far this year, but if you haven't yet had the chance to view the celestial event, your last opportunity to do so comes in just two days. On Thursday, August 11, the final supermoon of 2022—the Sturgeon Moon—will reach its peak around 9:36 p.m, according to a report by LiveScience.
NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star
Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
Astronomers believe that this 7000 year old stone circle in Africa is the world's first astronomical site
Nabta Playa Calendar Circle, reconstructed at Aswan Nubia museumCredit: Raymbetz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Nabta Playa is a drainage basin in the Nubian Desert in southern Egypt. The region contains several archaeological sites including the Nabta Playa site which is one of the earliest sites from the Egyptian Neolithic Period or prehistoric Egypt.
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
Loch Ness Monster Existence 'Plausible' After Incredible Discovery
The existence of the Loch Ness Monster may just be 'plausible' after all, a university has concluded following a fascinating discovery. The mythical Scottish beast has been a part of folklore for centuries, and there have been countless apparent sightings of the mysterious creature. But of course, very few among...
Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim
A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Comments / 2