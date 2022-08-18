ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, PA

Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA

By Justin Glowacki
 5 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City.

Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening.

Shapiro campaign stops in NEPA

Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent inflation and what he’s been hearing from residents of the Keystone State.

“When you talk to Pennsylvanians, they get optimistic because they know what they want to do in their own lives. They just want the permission to do it. They don’t want a lot of rules and regulations. They’re limiting what they can do. They don’t want a skyrocketing cost of living, taking away their savings, basic base. They want to be able to fill up their tank with gas, buy the groceries, they want afford their medications, and not have to check their wallet to make sure they’ve got enough cash in there. And that’s a very fair request of Pennsylvania.”

Senate candidate Dr. Oz

Dr. Oz’s “Dose of Reality Town Hall” will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday at the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock.

Comments / 17

salty
5d ago

definitely not my first choice but I will definitely vote for Oz Over shotgun John fetterman..

WGAL

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano campaigns in Lebanon County

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, campaigned Monday in the Susquehanna Valley. He met with supporters in Lebanon County. "He's a grassroots candidate. Nobody thought he had a chance in the primary," said Rich Kobalik, of Palmyra. Supporters believe he can win in November,...
WBRE

This Week in Pennsylvania: Emily Kinkead

 (WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Congressman Scott Perry’s phone was seized by FBI agents. He will also talk about how federal investigators paid visits to several House and Senate Republican offices at the State […]
abc27 News

Republicans and Democrats on pre-canvassing ballots in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled mail-in ballots constitutional and they are here to stay. It is called pre-canvassing, which is a fancy term for opening mail-in ballots and preparing them to be fed into a machine for counting. Act 77 says pre-canvassing cannot start until 7 a.m. on election day, […]
WBRE

This Week in Pennsylvania: Fred Keller

 (WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the senior legal advisor to Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Candidate, Doug Mastriano has been ordered to appear before a grand jury. He will also speak about how private, armed security officers […]
WBRE

Democrats Fetterman and Shapiro hold slim leads in Pennsylvania: poll

(The Hill) — Pennsylvania Democrats are holding on to slim leads in the state’s closely watched gubernatorial and Senate races, according to new polling.  A Trafalgar Group poll found that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who is running against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who is facing Doug Mastriano (R) in […]
PennLive.com

Second charge of animal cruelty filed against Pa. city controller

WILKES-BARRE — A second animal cruelty charge was filed against Darren Snyder, for allegedly kicking one of his dogs earlier this month near his downtown residence. Wilkes University’s police department on Aug. 11 filed a summary charge against Snyder, the elected Wilkes-Barre City Controller, based on information provided by the same witness for the first set of more serious offenses.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTAJ

Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail

DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
DUBOIS, PA
WBRE

Dr. Oz visits Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a stop in Wyoming County to hold his “dose of reality” town hall. The republican candidate was at the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock. While visiting, Oz said PA deserves a senator who will help get America back on track. He […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wyoming County joins ‘LETI’ program to help with substance abuse

WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Wyoming County is the latest to join the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative or LETI Program. The program was launched by Attorney General Josh Shapiro along with law enforcement agencies. “They’ll have the opportunity to come forward without repercussions and get the help that they need, you can’t arrest your way out […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Editorial: Things looking up for open primaries in Pennsylvania

Getting Pennsylvania to open up primary elections to political independents was bound to be an uphill climb. After all, change often does not over well in this tradition-loving state. And state legislators have a natural interest in preserving the system that got them elected in the first place. But we’re...
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Senate blew shot at property tax reform, and the Lehigh Valley is paying for it | Opinion

During the most recent budget cycle, the state’s tax code included a provision to remove over $130 million dollars annually from the Property Tax Relief Fund. The Property Tax Relief Fund was created the same year we legalized gaming in Pennsylvania and a portion of slot machine tax revenue goes into that fund. Annually, the fund has received an average of over $627 million and is reflected as a reduction on your tax bill through the homestead exemption. To date, this fund has accounted for over $9.4 billion in property tax relief to Pennsylvania homeowners since casinos opened in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Two car crash damages tanning salon in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business is damaged after a two-car crash that occurred late Monday night in Lackawanna County. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the Bronze Tanning Salon on Green Ridge Street in Scranton. Officials tell Eyewitness News two cars were involved and one crashed into the building. An inspector was called […]
SCRANTON, PA
