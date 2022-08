UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): According to release, an officer within the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower St. at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday morning when the officer asked Otis French Jr., the driver of the car, to “exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue Mr. French a warning for the violation.”

BAY MINETTE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO