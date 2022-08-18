ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulden, AZ

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Fatim Hemraj

In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.

Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
GALLUP, NM
NBC News

Body found near the last location of missing teen Kiely Rodni

A vehicle that contained human remains was discovered in a California lake near the last estimated location of missing teenager Kiely Rodni, authorities said Sunday night. The discovery in Prosser Lake, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada, was announced Sunday afternoon by a private collective of divers known as Adventures With Purpose.
RENO, NV

