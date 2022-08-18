ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleigh County, ND

Burleigh County District Court to hear challenge to abortion trigger ban

By Nick Jachim
KX News
 5 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — The Burleigh County District Court will hear arguments on whether to issue a preliminary injunction blocking North Dakota’s trigger law, which bans nearly all abortions, before it is scheduled to take effect on August 26. The plaintiffs argue that the ban violates the state constitution and are asking the court to block the law while litigation proceeds.

The hearing will be held on Friday, August 19 at 9 a.m. at the Burleigh County District Court in Bismarck.

Soon after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the last remaining abortion clinic in North Dakota challenged the state’s trigger ban. In the lawsuit, Red River Women’s Clinic and its medical director Dr. Kathryn Eggleston argue that the North Dakota constitution guarantees the rights of life, liberty, safety, and happiness, all of which protect the right to abortion.

The lawsuit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights , Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, and Tom Dickson of Dickson Law Office on behalf of Red River Women’s Clinic and its medical director Dr. Kathryn Eggleston.

