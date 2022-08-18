Read full article on original website
‘Price you have to pay’: Lou Lamoriello explains why Islanders stopped chasing Nazem Kadri, Johnny Gaudreau
The New York Islanders finally made noise — sort of — in the offseason when they recently signed Noah Dobson, Alexander Romanov, and Kieffer Bellows to extensions. New York also signed Alexander Romanov to add to their blue line. However, those transactions are hardly enough to put big smiles on the faces of Islanders fans
Flyers get brutal Ryan Ellis injury blow ahead of NHL training camp
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis played just four games last season. The hope was that the veteran blueliner would make it back in time for the start of this upcoming season. However, it seems things won't be going to plan. Flyers head coach John Tortorella spoke with reporters on Monday, revealing the 31-year-old likely won't
Canes sign F Paul Stastny to 1-year, $1.5M deal
The Carolina Hurricanes signed veteran forward Paul Stastny to a one-year, $1.5 million contract on Tuesday. Stastny, 36, tallied 45
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery reveals top-six forward pairings amid Brad Marchand recovery
Boston Bruins star forward Brad Marchand is currently recovering from a recent surgery he had. That, along with other injuries, has put new head coach Jim Montgomery in a tough spot. However, Montgomery has a plan. Speaking with the Boston Herald, the new Bruins head coach revealed some of his plans for the team's top-six
