Computers

CNET

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Gaming Headset: It's Still Got It

Completing the revamp of its popular Arctis line of gaming headsets, which began with the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, SteelSeries filled out the rest of the line with the $180 (£175, AU$200) Arctis Nova 7 Wireless, $100 (£100, AU$110) Nova 3 USB plus analog wired model and the $60 (£60, AU$70) analog wired Nova 1.
Digital Trends

AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today

Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
CNET

This Belkin Hi-Fi Bluetooth Smart Speaker Is Over Half Off Today at Best Buy

The Belkin SoundForm Elite is a sleek, powerful home Bluetooth smart speaker that boasts hi-fi sound and wireless charging, and right now you can pick one up for over half off the usual price. Today only, Best Buy has this high-tech speaker on sale for just $90, a discount of $110. This is an incredible deal, and it's only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems

Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
Digital Trends

Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for only $270 at Best Buy for a limited time

If you’re in the market for TV deals, you won’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer for the 50-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV. You can bring it into your living room for just $270, cheaper by $160 from its original price of $430. As an added bonus, every purchase of the 50-inch 4K TV comes with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, worth $40 each, for free. Best Buy TV deals are known for their amazing value, but this probably tops the list — grab it while you still can.
CNET

3-Motor Lucid Air Sapphire Super-Sports EV Debuts With Over 1,200 HP

California-based electric automaker Lucid announced a new three-motor variant of its flagship Lucid Air luxury sedan today. The Lucid Air Sapphire is the first model in Lucid's new Sapphire performance sub-brand and is said to boast over 1,200 horsepower, which makes it the most powerful production sedan in the world.
9to5Mac

[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Digital Trends

Here’s everything you need to build a great gaming PC in 2022

While building a PC is fairly straightforward, there are numerous ways to make mistakes without proper planning and preparation for a new build. We rounded up everything you need to build a gaming PC so you can get past compatibility issues and choose hardware that works for your build. Contents.
CNET

Best Handheld Game Console in 2022

There's been a welcome revival of portable game systems over the past few years. Even though phones and tablets already do a fine job of playing tons of great portable games, dedicated devices can provide unique features, exclusive games or extra power to do things your phone can't. It almost feels like a return to the mid-2010s era of the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita.
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 4 May Soon Have More Competition

Foldable phones still account for a small portion of the smartphone market, but some of the world's most established phone makers are trying to change that. Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on Aug. 10, followed by new foldable phone announcements from Motorola and Xiaomi. There could be even more foldables on the way later this year and beyond, if rumors and reports are to be believed.
PC Gamer

The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff

I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
CNET

Amazon Has Slashed Prices on Fire Tablets by as Much as 44%

If you're in the market for a new tablet, one of Amazon's Fire tablets may be worth considering. With a variety of sizes and designs available, there's a Fire tablet to suit everyone's needs. With so many options in their collection, it's no wonder they're so popular. Plus, the Fire tablet lineup is more affordable than a lot of the competition.
CNET

Stop Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way: Get a Full Battery Faster

You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
LiveScience

Student laptop deals 2022: Save big with these back to school specials

Snag one of these fantastic student laptop deals and head back to school in style. Laptop manufacturers tend to cling to a fairly established schedule, which means every summer we get a batch of new models and refreshes alongside some of the best student laptop deals of the year. Rivaled only by the holidays, the late summer is rife with great student laptop deals as back to school season means a run on shiny new hardware and other classroom essentials.
CNET

Why Don't MacBooks Have Touchscreens?

Having reviewed practically every MacBook since the beginning of the Intel Mac era to the current M2 chip versions, I've seen a lot of features added, taken away, and sometimes added back again. That goes for HDMI ports, SD card slots and even the MagSafe connector. But one occasionally requested feature that has never been part of an Apple-made computer is a touchscreen.
