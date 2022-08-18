Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Listen to a snippet of Elton John and Britney Spears’ new collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’
Elton John and Britney Spears have shared a snippet of their upcoming collaboration, ‘Hold Me Closer’. Get a taste of the new track below. The collaboration was confirmed earlier this month and followed multiple claims that the pair were “secretly recording” a new version of John’s 1972 single ‘Tiny Dancer’. The single is available to pre-save here.
NME
Lorde has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended
Lorde has told fans that she has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended this summer, hinting that she’s making progress on new music. The singer released her third album last August and has since taken it on North American, UK and European tours, stopping at Glastonbury and beyond. On the one year anniversary of the album’s announcement in June, she thanked fans for their support, and called criticism of the album “confounding and at times painful to sit with”.
NME
Bebe Rexha joins ITZY’s Yeji and Ryujin at KCON 2022 LA to perform ‘Break My Heart Myself’
American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha made a special appearance at K-pop festival KCON in Los Angeles over the weekend, performing her single ‘Break My Heart Myself’ with members of ITZY. On August 20, Rexha made her KCON debut when she joined ITZY members Yeji and Ryujin on stage for...
NME
Sleep announce remastered ‘Dopesmoker’ vinyl with actual cannabis pressed into it
Sleep have announced the fourth iteration of their legendary third album, ‘Dopesmoker’, teaming up with Jack White’s Third Man Records for a new mix and vinyl release that features actual cannabis pressed into it. Third Man’s new version of ‘Dopesmoker’ – the first to be mastered from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NME
GOT7’s JAY B drops new single ‘Rocking Chair’ alongside pensive music video
GOT7 leader and soloist JAY B has unveiled a new digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, marking his first release since leaving previous label H1GHR MUSIC. On August 23, the idol dropped his first digital single, titled ‘Rocking Chair’, under his new label, CDNZA Records. Its pensive music video visual follows JAY B as he wakes up in a dark bedroom, before moving to a study where he puts on a cassette tape and falls deep in thought.
NME
Watch Coldplay perform Kate Bush and ABBA covers with Alan Partridge and Jacob Collier
For the penultimate date of their six-show Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay performed their nightly duology of covers with the unique trio of Steve Coogan (in character as Alan Partridge), Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence. As all shows on the run have been thus far, Coldplay’s show on Saturday (August 20)...
NME
Danny Elfman announces two greatest hits shows for Halloween
Danny Elfman has confirmed two career retrospective shows, set to take place this October at The Hollywood Bowl – get tickets here. Titled ‘Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!’, the shows will see Elfman perform songs from across his back catalogue. Announcing...
NME
Listen to Willow Kayne’s jagged new track ‘Rat Race’
Willow Kayne has released a jagged new single called ‘Rat Race’ that sees the musician sing about a “nice little existential crisis”. The track follows on from Kayne’s debut EP ‘Playground Antics’ and the previously released singles ‘White City’ and ‘Final Notice’.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Röyksopp announce ‘Profound Mysteries III’ to complete three-part project
Röyksopp have announced the third and final album in their ‘Profound Mysteries’ series – ‘Profound Mysteries III’ will come out in November. The project began in late April with ‘Profound Mysteries‘, before a second album of the same name was shared last week (August 19).
NME
Listen to Danny Brown’s first solo single in three years, ‘Winter’
Danny Brown has shared his first solo single in three years – listen to ‘Winter’ below. As Consequence Of Sound notes, the Detroit-born rapper and comedian premiered the track during the latest episode of the Your Mom’s House podcast last Wednesday (August 17). Later, he quietly...
NME
Listen to Jamie xx’s new remix of Oliver Sim’s ‘GMT’
Jamie xx has shared his new remix of Oliver Sim‘s ‘GMT’ – you can listen to the new version below. The two artists, who are bandmates in The xx, have further extended their creative partnership with the remix of the track, which has arrived this afternoon (August 22).
NME
Dylan to headline ‘Day Of The Girl’ gig for War Child
Dylan is set to headline a special ‘Day Of The Girl’ concert for War Child, alongside a specially-curated lineup. Set to take place October 11 at London’s Lafayette, Dylan will be joined by Mae Muller, Lola Young and Cate. “It’s a real privilege to be asked by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Harry Styles says he’s already working on ideas for his next album
Harry Styles has revealed that he is already working on ideas for his fourth solo album. The former One Direction singer released his third studio record, ‘Harry’s House’, back in May. It followed on from his self-titled debut (2017) and his second LP, 2019’s ‘Fine Line’.
NME
Watch Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker perform ‘Like I Used To’ in New York
Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker wrapped ‘The Wild Hearts Tour’ up in New York last weekend, performing two shows at the Central Park SummerStage. During the encore of that second gig – which took place Sunday night (August 21) – Baker joined Olsen and Van Etten to perform the latter pair’s joint single ‘Like I Used To’.
NME
Thundercat show put on hold as a would-be singer attempts to perform for his audience
A Thundercat show got awkward after a would-be singer tried to have her fifteen minutes of fame and perform for the artist’s crowd. Fan-filmed footage of Thundercat’s show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday August 16, shows the artist and the unknown woman sharing a hug on stage. After breaking away from Thundercat – aka Stephen Bruner – the woman readjusted his microphone before addressing the crowd: “Well, I’m here. I’m a singer. Can I sing?”
NME
Blondie, Mac DeMarco and more for first Band Shirt Day fundraiser
Blondie, Mac DeMarco and Tori Amos are among the artists set to take part in the first ever Band Shirt Day next month. The new fundraising event will hold its first edition on September 16, bringing artists together to donate proceeds from their merchandise sales to charities of their choice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
TWICE share snippets from upcoming mini-album ‘Between 1&2’, including new title track ‘Talk That Talk’
TWICE have unveiled snippets of tracks from upcoming mini-album ‘Between 1&2’ in a special “Sneak Peek” video. On August 23, the nine-member girl group shared sneak peeks of all seven songs from their 11th mini-album that’s due out on Friday (August 26) at 1pm KST/midnight EST. These include its title track ‘Talk That Talk’, which will get a music video release at the same time the album drops.
NME
Red Velvet’s Yeri to team up with Sam Kim for ‘SM Station’ duet ‘Nap Fairy’
Red Velvet member Yeri will be collaborating with Korean-American singer Sam Kim on a new digital single titled ‘Nap Fairy’ for SM Entertainment’s ‘SM Station’ project. On August 22, SM Entertainment announced that the next instalment of its ongoing weekly ‘SM Station’ digital music project...
NME
Tim Burgess shares “old-school” new single ‘Sure Enough’ with stop-motion video
Tim Burgess has shared a new solo single called ‘Sure Enough’ – scroll down to listen to it below. The song will appear on the Charlatans frontman’s upcoming double album ‘Typical Music’, which is due for release on September 23 via Bella Union (pre-order here). Burgess has already previewed the 22-track project with its title track and ‘Here Comes The Weekend’.
NME
Jamie announces North American tour dates coinciding with EP release
K-pop singer and former 15& member Jamie has announced shows for her upcoming tour in North America. On August 23, concert organisers MODO-Live shared the dates for Jamie’s upcoming North American tour, which will take place in seven cities across the US and Canada this October. The tour is set to kick off on October 10 in Los Angeles, before hitting Canadian cities Vancouver and Toronto and returning to the US.
Comments / 0