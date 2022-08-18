Read full article on original website
NME
Listen to Willow Kayne’s jagged new track ‘Rat Race’
Willow Kayne has released a jagged new single called ‘Rat Race’ that sees the musician sing about a “nice little existential crisis”. The track follows on from Kayne’s debut EP ‘Playground Antics’ and the previously released singles ‘White City’ and ‘Final Notice’.
NME
Lorde has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended
Lorde has told fans that she has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended this summer, hinting that she’s making progress on new music. The singer released her third album last August and has since taken it on North American, UK and European tours, stopping at Glastonbury and beyond. On the one year anniversary of the album’s announcement in June, she thanked fans for their support, and called criticism of the album “confounding and at times painful to sit with”.
NME
Dylan to headline ‘Day Of The Girl’ gig for War Child
Dylan is set to headline a special ‘Day Of The Girl’ concert for War Child, alongside a specially-curated lineup. Set to take place October 11 at London’s Lafayette, Dylan will be joined by Mae Muller, Lola Young and Cate. “It’s a real privilege to be asked by...
NME
Watch Coldplay perform Kate Bush and ABBA covers with Alan Partridge and Jacob Collier
For the penultimate date of their six-show Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay performed their nightly duology of covers with the unique trio of Steve Coogan (in character as Alan Partridge), Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence. As all shows on the run have been thus far, Coldplay’s show on Saturday (August 20)...
NME
Listen to Parkway Drive’s new seven-minute epic ‘Darker Still’
Parkway Drive have shared the title track from their forthcoming seventh album ‘Darker Still’ – listen below. The Australian band are set to release the 11-song collection on September 9 via Epitaph, following up on their previous studio record ‘Reverence’ (2018). You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
NME
Danny Elfman announces two greatest hits shows for Halloween
Danny Elfman has confirmed two career retrospective shows, set to take place this October at The Hollywood Bowl – get tickets here. Titled ‘Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!’, the shows will see Elfman perform songs from across his back catalogue. Announcing...
NME
Bebe Rexha joins ITZY’s Yeji and Ryujin at KCON 2022 LA to perform ‘Break My Heart Myself’
American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha made a special appearance at K-pop festival KCON in Los Angeles over the weekend, performing her single ‘Break My Heart Myself’ with members of ITZY. On August 20, Rexha made her KCON debut when she joined ITZY members Yeji and Ryujin on stage for...
NME
Listen to a snippet of Elton John and Britney Spears’ new collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’
Elton John and Britney Spears have shared a snippet of their upcoming collaboration, ‘Hold Me Closer’. Get a taste of the new track below. The collaboration was confirmed earlier this month and followed multiple claims that the pair were “secretly recording” a new version of John’s 1972 single ‘Tiny Dancer’. The single is available to pre-save here.
NME
Sleep announce remastered ‘Dopesmoker’ vinyl with actual cannabis pressed into it
Sleep have announced the fourth iteration of their legendary third album, ‘Dopesmoker’, teaming up with Jack White’s Third Man Records for a new mix and vinyl release that features actual cannabis pressed into it. Third Man’s new version of ‘Dopesmoker’ – the first to be mastered from...
NME
GOT7’s JAY B drops new single ‘Rocking Chair’ alongside pensive music video
GOT7 leader and soloist JAY B has unveiled a new digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, marking his first release since leaving previous label H1GHR MUSIC. On August 23, the idol dropped his first digital single, titled ‘Rocking Chair’, under his new label, CDNZA Records. Its pensive music video visual follows JAY B as he wakes up in a dark bedroom, before moving to a study where he puts on a cassette tape and falls deep in thought.
NME
Listen to Danny Brown’s first solo single in three years, ‘Winter’
Danny Brown has shared his first solo single in three years – listen to ‘Winter’ below. As Consequence Of Sound notes, the Detroit-born rapper and comedian premiered the track during the latest episode of the Your Mom’s House podcast last Wednesday (August 17). Later, he quietly...
NME
Watch Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker perform ‘Like I Used To’ in New York
Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker wrapped ‘The Wild Hearts Tour’ up in New York last weekend, performing two shows at the Central Park SummerStage. During the encore of that second gig – which took place Sunday night (August 21) – Baker joined Olsen and Van Etten to perform the latter pair’s joint single ‘Like I Used To’.
NME
Harry Styles says he’s already working on ideas for his next album
Harry Styles has revealed that he is already working on ideas for his fourth solo album. The former One Direction singer released his third studio record, ‘Harry’s House’, back in May. It followed on from his self-titled debut (2017) and his second LP, 2019’s ‘Fine Line’.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 22 August 2022: Megan Thee Stallion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Kasabian
Megan Thee Stallion is back with a vengeance on her latest album drop, ‘Traumazine’. The pop-culture juggernaut is still doing hot girl shit, though this time with an edge we’ve never seen from her before. In NME’s four-star review, we highlighted that though “the album features more deep cuts than you’d expect from a Megan Thee Stallion record, it shows just how she’s pushed her pen since ‘Good News’, while also illustrating her broad musicality”.
NME
Tim Burgess shares “old-school” new single ‘Sure Enough’ with stop-motion video
Tim Burgess has shared a new solo single called ‘Sure Enough’ – scroll down to listen to it below. The song will appear on the Charlatans frontman’s upcoming double album ‘Typical Music’, which is due for release on September 23 via Bella Union (pre-order here). Burgess has already previewed the 22-track project with its title track and ‘Here Comes The Weekend’.
NME
Thundercat show put on hold as a would-be singer attempts to perform for his audience
A Thundercat show got awkward after a would-be singer tried to have her fifteen minutes of fame and perform for the artist’s crowd. Fan-filmed footage of Thundercat’s show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday August 16, shows the artist and the unknown woman sharing a hug on stage. After breaking away from Thundercat – aka Stephen Bruner – the woman readjusted his microphone before addressing the crowd: “Well, I’m here. I’m a singer. Can I sing?”
NME
VIXX’s Leo returns with melancholic ‘Losing Game’ music video and new mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’
VIXX vocalist and soloist Leo has made a comeback with his third mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’, led by the single ‘Losing Game’. In the new visual, the idol appears to chase a woman through a luxurious mansion. However, it soon becomes apparent that he is ruminating on memories made with a past lover, retracing her steps while wandering the mansion alone.
NME
The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell is working on his first film score
The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell has confirmed he’s working on his first film score. Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 22), the keyboardist said he had “just delivered the 27 cues for my first movie score.”. “Very exciting and will share the details when I can. What an...
NME
Music fans at Ibiza’s Amnesia club raise money by dancing all night
Clubbers at the Amnesia venue in Ibiza have raised money for charity by dancing through the night. The initiative came from new app ‘Rave To Save’, which was tested at Amnesia this month, and donates €1 (85p) per 100 steps danced by each clubber at the venue to a host of charitable causes.
NME
The Chats: “Our journey is truly bizarre to us, but we’ve got the best of both worlds”
As a society, we’ve been raised on the belief that rockstars are both unattainable and unrelatable: they command thousands in arenas and stadiums, dominate the main stages of massive festivals, play one note of one song and have it instantly recognised the world over. Eamon Sandwith, the lead vocalist and bassist of The Chats, ticks all of these boxes but certainly doesn’t act like it. Staring down the barrel of his phone on video call from suburban Brisbane, the 23-year-old is softly spoken, humble and quick to deflect a compliment.
